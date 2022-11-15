Being semi-retired, I tend to lose track of time. Sometimes, I’m not sure of the day of the week or the date. So, it should have come as no surprise when my daughter-in-law, Casey, texted me Sunday to get ideas for things for my Christmas list. But, I stopped short — actually stopped reading the Robert Parker book I was engrossed in — and thought, “What? Why is she asking me so early? Christmas is …” A quick calculation showed Christmas — never mind Thanksgiving — was right around the corner.
To be honest, there were a few clues that I chose to ignore, like the Christmas trees that appeared in Walmart before Halloween, and notices from the Eagle about the annual Christmas party and cookie swap. Alas, I was in denial!
I wish I were like my friend, Sue, who shops for Christmas presents all year round — and has them wrapped by Thanksgiving. But that is through necessity. Somewhere around Halloween, she starts baking her Christmas cookies, which number around 1,500, and doesn’t have time for much else.
I spent the rest of Sunday looking up suitable cookie recipes for the swap , gift basket ideas for friends and family, and trolled Amazon for toys for my grandson, and, of course, others on my list. Sigh, it’s going to get real, really soon!
I love simple, easy, sometimes one-pot pasta dinners. My favorite is a lemon linguine recipe from the New York Times, which got me through the pandemic. This one is almost as good — I use whatever mushrooms I feel like. I’ve tried baby portabella, cremini and shiitake — and plan to try a combo of them the next time around. I also make sure to use fresh pecorino Romano cheese.
MUSHROOM AND GARLIC SPAGHETTI
(Courtesy of thekitchn.com)
INGREDIENTS
1 pound dried spaghetti
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound cremini mushrooms, sliced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
6 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves
DIRECTIONS
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Meanwhile, cook the mushrooms.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter and the oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes if using, and remaining 2 tablespoons butter and sauté for 1 minute more.
When the pasta is ready, reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta. Add the pasta, reserved cooking water, and cheese to the skillet. Toss over medium heat until the cheese is melted and the sauce thickens and coats the pasta, about 2 minutes. Add the parsley and toss to combine. Serve in shallow bowls with more cheese for serving.