My longtime friend, Janice Diggens-Clark, and her husband, Hal, welcomed a group of her grammar school and high school friends into their home a few weeks ago for another delightful afternoon tea. Readers may remember they hosted two others last year — one with a “Bridgerton” Victorian-esque vibe and another during the Christmas season, complete with festive ugly sweaters.

This time, Janice chose a Japanese tea party theme — and, like the previous teas, knocked it out of the park! She greeted us at the front door wearing a kimono and had decorated the dining room in a beautiful Japanese theme — cherry blossom tablecloth and plates, Japanese lanterns hanging from the chandelier and soft Japanese music wafting through the house. The star of the show was an antique Japanese porcelain tea set passed down from her late mother-in-law. To be honest, being the klutz I tend to be, I was afraid to drink from the delicate tea cup.

And the food she served us!! Delicate tea sandwiches of cucumber and radish, ginger matcha scones, and scallion and soba noodle salad. And the crowning masterpiece — a Japanese cotton cheesecake. Sigh, all to die for …

And just when it couldn’t get any better, we toured the beautiful gardens surrounding their home and took turns banging on a large Japanese gong that rules over one section of garden. I’m sure their neighbors were thrilled!

Janice kindly shared her recipes with me, and while the cheesecake is a bit too intense for me to make — and too threatening to my diet — I am going to make the noodle salad. It’ll be perfect on a hot summer night!

JAPANESE COTTON CHEESECAKE

(Courtesy of takestwoeggs.com)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Cool time: 30 minutes

Servings: 5

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup cake flour

2 tablespoon cornstarch

3/4 cup cream cheese, full fat brick

2 tablespoon unsalted butter room temperature

3 1/2 tablespoon milk, full fat

3 large egg yolks room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large egg whites room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Powdered sugar garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat and prepare pan. Preheat your oven to 300 F and line the bottom and sides of your 6-inch round baking pan with parchment paper.

Melt the butter and cream cheese over a double boiler. Fill a small saucepan with water halfway and then bring it to a boil. In a mixing bowl that fits on top of the saucepan, add the cream cheese, butter and milk. Whisk until the butter and cream cheese are melted and fully combined and reach about 130 F.

Add egg yolk and vanilla. Remove the cream cheese bowl from the heat and whisk in the egg yolks and vanilla until degrees combined.

Sift in the cake flour. Using a fine mesh sieve, sift in the cake flour and cornstarch. Whisk until smooth. Then pour the batter through the fine mesh sieve to make sure batter does not have any remaining lumps.

Make the meringue. In a large mixing bowl, add the egg whites and lemon juice. Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg whites on high until white and frothy. Then working in 3 batches, slowly pour in 1/3 of the sugar while the mixer is running. Keep mixing with the remaining thirds of sugar until the meringue reaches medium soft peaks or when you lift the mixer the peaks will slowly fold over like soft serve ice cream. Once it reaches soft peaks, turn the mixer on low and mix the eggs for an additional 30 seconds to beat out any large bubbles.

Mix 1/3 of the meringue into the egg batter. Mix 1/3 of the meringue into the egg batter and fold until it is completely combined and smooth.

Mix the egg batter into the meringue. Then take the egg batter and gently pour it into the meringue and carefully fold the batter with a rubber spatula until just combined. Make sure to not over-mix and deflate all the air in the batter.

Prepare the pan. Pour the batter into the lined baking pan at about 5 inches from the pan to pop the remaining large air bubbles. Place the cheesecake round pan into a larger deep baking tray and fill it up with about 1-2 cm of hot boiling water.

Bake in the oven at 300 F for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, lower the temperature to 230 F and bake for another 30 minutes. Then increase the temperature to 275 F for 13-15 minutes. Keep a close eye to prevent it from cracking, if the cake begins to crack that means your oven is too hot so slightly crack the oven to remove the steam for about 5 seconds. The cake is done when the top is golden and if you place a toothpick in the center and it comes out mostly clean.

Once the cake is done cooking, turn off the oven and leave the cake in the oven for about 15 minutes with the oven door cracked. Then remove the water bath and let the cake sit in the oven for another 15 minutes. This will prevent any shock in temperature and having the cake shrink dramatically. Remove the cake from the tin and place the cake on the rack to cool completely. Sift some powdered sugar on top and enjoy!

SCALLION AND SOBA NOODLE SALAD

(Courtesy Janice Diggens-Clark)

INGREDIENTS

For the sauce:

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

5 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

4 tablespoons neutral oil such as avocado oil

5 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha sauce

For the salad:

Three 8-ounce or one 27-ounce package of soba noodles

8-ounce can diced water chestnuts

1/2 cup bagged coleslaw mix, roughly chopped

3/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

1/3 cup peanuts, chopped into small pieces

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients for the sauce and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

While sauce is sitting, cook the soba noodles as directed on the package and drain. Combine all salad ingredients through the cilantro. Combine with the sauce and toss together. Top with the peanuts or serve separately.

MATCHA AND GINGER SCONES

(Courtesy Janice Diggens-Clark)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons powdered ginger

3 tablespoons matcha powder

1/3 cup crystallized ginger, chopped into very small pieces

1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

DIRECTIONS

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl or food processor, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, powdered ginger and matcha powder. Add ginger pieces and pulse or stir together. Add butter and pulse (or cut in with a pastry cutter) until mixture is crumbly. Add cream to the dry ingredients.

Use spatula to just combine ingredients and scrape sides of the bowl. Pulse or stir just enough until ingredients are combined. Don’t overwork the dough. Dough will be sticky. Remove dough from the bowl with floured fingers. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough lightly 3 to 4 times then flatten or roll dough into 1-inch thickness. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator at least two hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F, remove dough from the refrigerator and cut dough into eight wedges or use a 2 1/2-inch round cutter for 12 scones. Place on pan and brush with heavy cream. Bake 18-20 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm.