Not much to report from the Buttonhole this week. I enjoyed the hot, humid weather two weeks ago. Thank you, Mother Nature! I was in the pool more that week than I was all summer. It was great to get some unexpected floating-in-the-pool time. It was also great to be able to spend some more mornings drinking coffee on the deck and afternoons reading in the sun. And, while I hate seeing fall arrive, I did, however, get a beautiful three-color pot of chrysanthemums for my front porch and took down all the summer decorations on the deck and replaced them with fall-themed ones.

I had an unexpected dinner invitation earlier this week from two of the Appalachian Trail hikers I interviewed in 2017 — John and Gail Barrett, who I’ve kept in touch with over the years. Gail and John had to abandon their AT hike in the White Mountains in New Hampshire in 2017 due to an injury. Six years later, they were in the Berkshires on their way to resume their hike in Maine and climb the northern terminus – Mount Katahdin. We had a nice dinner and a great time catching up.

And, on another note …

Forgive me readers, for I have sinned — and cheated on my diet. I spent the long Labor Day weekend with my son and his family in Haverhill. A few days before I left, David sent me a link for an icebox cake he was interested in. Knowing there was no way I could make it at home and bring it to them, I gathered all the ingredients and made it there. Two side notes — use the original Nutella and not a store brand. It definitely would have been better with the real thing. And, there is no way this cake yields 10 servings!! (Kind of like a pint of Ben & Jerry’s has three servings … yeah, right.)

NUTELLA CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ICEBOX CAKE

(Courtesy bromabakery.com)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Freeze Time: 3 hours

Yield: 10 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar

pinch of salt

1/2 cup milk

33 Chips Ahoy original cookies

1 cup Nutella spread (about one 7.7-ounce jar)

DIRECTIONS

In a standing mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla extract and salt and beat well. Set aside.

Line the inside of a standard-sized loaf pan with plastic wrap on all sides.

Working in layers and starting with the whipped cream mixture, spoon and spread the whipped cream, dunk the Chips Ahoy cookies in milk before laying out into an even layer, breaking the cookies up into small pieces to get them to completely fill in and cover the whipped cream.

Drizzle a few heaping tablespoons of Nutella over the cookies, using an offset spatula or a spoon to spread into an even layer.

Repeat layers until your loaf pan is full, finishing with a layer of whipped cream. It’s completely up to you how much you spoon on each layer– if you want more whipped cream, do it. More chocolate, do it.

Cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer to set for at least 3 hours.

When ready to serve, take the icebox cake out of the freezer. and lift out of the loaf pan, inverting the cake onto a serving dish.

If desired, top with crumbled cookies. Use a hot, sharp knife to slice and serve.