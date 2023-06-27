Is anyone else hooked on the Chinese shopping app Temu — or is it just me? My mail carrier will attest to my addiction, I get one of the firm’s trademark orange mailing bags at least every other week — sometimes weekly.

I was skeptical when I first spotted an advertisement for it on Facebook. I clicked on the ad and entered a world of inexpensive things that I hadn’t known existed — or that I needed them. My only question was “Is this a legit mail order business? Am I going to really get the things I ordered?”

The answer is yes, so far so good! I love all the gadgets that have made my life better — a combination veggie peeler/spiralizer, little plastic hands that you stick wherever you charge your devices (no more searching for the end of the cord), tie tack-like buttons to snug in my jeans — or let them out if needed!), replacement zipper pulls, a great overnight bag that holds enough for a long weekend at my son’s, little rings to hold my tomato plants to the stakes, a sunhat, backs for my earrings, and a silicone liner for my air fryer that I now can’t live without. The list goes on and on …

I’ve also bought many of the clothes on the app. Are they top quality? No, but the price is right and they are good enough for me to wear until I reach my final weight goal.

And speaking of China … when Bed, Bath and Beyond announced it was closing, I had $125 in gift cards in my pocketbook. I made an emergency trip to the Albany store (the one in Pittsfield had already closed) to spend them. One of my desperation buys was a medium-sized wok. Back in the day, my now-late husband and I had two and would cook Chinese-inspired or Chinese American meals at home, however we never replaced them after losing out home in a fire. I like making my own Chinese-inspired food because I can control the amount of salt and I know there’s no MSG involved.

With my new wok in hand, I’ve gotten back into the swing again. The other night I made easy orange chicken. I used low-sodium soy sauce and fresh orange and lemon juices. It was so good! With this recipe, as with most Chinese-inspired or Chinese American recipes, it's important to prep everything ahead of time as the cooking part goes fast.

EASY ORANGE CHICKEN

(Recipe courtesy of saltandlavender.com)

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

2 large chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons olive oil divided

Chopped scallions optional, for serving

Sauce:

3/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup (packed) brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Zest from 1 orange

1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes optional

DIRECTIONS

Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and place it in a medium bowl. Season with some salt and pepper, and sprinkle the cornstarch over it. Toss until coated.

Add the sauce ingredients to another bowl and whisk together.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat for a few minutes.

Once the pan is hot, add half of the chicken to the skillet and ensure each piece isn't crowded so it browns better. Cook for 4 minutes, and then flip and cook another 3-4 minutes or so using cooking tongs. Chicken should be browned and cooked through (165 F). For the second batch, add another tablespoon or so of olive oil to the pan. Transfer the chicken to a plate once it's done.

Turn the burner off, and pour the sauce into the skillet. The pan should still be screaming hot, so the sauce will thicken in about a minute. As the sauce bubbles, stir/scrape it to loosen any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the chicken back in and toss to coat. Serve immediately.