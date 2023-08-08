It’s been a busy — and fun! — three weeks, although I’m wondering where the month of July went. It seemed to fly by so fast I barely had time to get my car registration renewed and the car inspected until the very last second – as in, I was the last car in line at the inspection station on July 31.

I spent a delightful two weeks on Chincoteague Island in Virginia with a friend. We were there last year at roughly the same time, which is when the wild ponies on the Virginia end of Assateague Island are rounded up for their annual swim to the other island for veterinarian checkups and the annual auction of the foals. (The National Park Service permit granted to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, which cares for the herd, limits the number of adult ponies to 150, in order to protect the other natural resources of the wildlife refuge.)

And while we skipped most of Pony Week, choosing to see the ponies at their corrals in the town and going to to the carnival one night, the trip was chock full of food — a Maryland blue crab that we caught (we actually caught more than one, but they weren’t of legal size and we had to toss them back), a fish we caught, called a croaker, that really did croak like a frog when it was pulled out of the water, fresh crab, sea scallops and lobster, a funnel cake from the carnival, and three trips to the ice cream shop for homemade ice cream in made-on-the-spot waffle cones. Sigh, so much for my diet. Plus, I haven’t been to a fitness center since before vacation.

To top it all off, I traveled to Haverhill this weekend for my oldest grandson's second birthday party. Hamburgers, chips and dips, cake and brownies are on my diet, right?

I’m once again back on the diet wagon. Last week, I continued my new practice of having at least one meatless supper a week. This week, I decided to try using portobello mushroom caps in lieu of a beef burger. The recipe I chose was really easy and quick to put together and, better yet, I used my air fryer. I did cook them the full 7 minutes after flipping them, but will try 5 minutes the next time. I did melt some cheese in the cap the last minute of cooking, and added tomato slices and lettuce on my burger roll, which was really a deli-thin sandwich roll. It was really good!

AIR FRYER PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

(Recipe courtesy of buildyourbite.com)

2 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time:10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 small/medium whole portobello mushroom caps

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

Rinse and dry the portobello mushroom caps.

Stir together the Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder and salt in a small bowl.

Spray the air fryer basket with olive oil spray.

Use a basting brush to spread the sauce over the outer caps of the mushrooms, then place it gill side up in the air fryer, use the remaining sauce over the top of the gill side.

Air fry at 400 F for 5 minutes. Flip the mushrooms over and air fry an additional 4-7 minutes, until browned and tender.