You'll never put ice cubes in unchilled white wine again, once you pop a few frozen green grapes in your glass

I was doing a little pre-fall cleaning of my dining room table/home office desk the other day and unearthed several kitchen hacks readers had sent me or told me about and some I had jotted down from cookbooks, TikTok and Facebook. I’ve tried most of them — and they work! My comments below are italicized.

For white wine that hasn’t been chilled, there is nothing better than popping in a few frozen green grapes. Even better than ice cubes, the grapes will cool off the wine without watering it down and diluting the flavor. (Yes! No more watery wine from using ice cubes!)

Store leftover avocado in the fridge with a piece of onion to prevent it from darkening. If you also add a sprinkle of apple cider vinegar, this is even better.

Freeze leftover coffee in ice cube trays for a refreshing iced coffee. The coffee won’t be diluted or watered down due to adding water ice cubes to coffee. (A definite plus to my summer coffee routine!)

Don’t throw out herbs that are no longer fresh! Instead, combine them with olive oil and freeze them in an ice cube tray. You always have herbs and olive oil on hand for cooking.

Peel spotty bananas, put them in the freezer, and once hardened, put them in the food processor or blender. You will be left with something just like soft-serve ice cream. (It was just ok …)

Make grilled cheese sandwiches in a waffle iron; the holes are perfect for holding extra tomato soup.

In lieu of a cheese grater, a vegetable peeler works for grating thin slices of cheese, perfect for sandwiches, to melt in pasta, or just to have on their own.

Squeeze lime juice on grapes to make them taste like candy. The sourness of the lime juice and the sweetness of the grapes create a great snacking experience. (I tried it on frozen green grapes — yummy on a hot day!)

Use a rolling pin to crush a bag of Doritos or use your hands. Once you have small pieces that resemble breadcrumbs, use as a coating for chicken. (An egg wash before coating helps the crumbs adhere better.)

Keep cookies soft by replacing half the sugar the recipe calls for with a box of vanilla pudding mix. By swapping out half the sugar the recipe calls for, the cookies bake up soft and cake-like.

Instead of boiling, cook perfect hard-boiled eggs in your air fryer at 250 F for 15 minutes. (I preheated the air fryer first and they came out perfectly.)

Cook eggs in an onion slice to make perfectly round fried eggs. The onion rings allow the eggs to cook in a near-perfect shape, plus you can throw it all together in a sandwich. This trick also works really well with a pepper slice. (Pure genius — and the onion adds to the breakfast sandwich!)

Split brownie cook time for gooey-er results. Instead of throwing brownies in the oven and hoping for the best, split the cooking time in half, take them out, let them rest for 15 minutes, and put them back in for the remaining bake time.

Ripen bananas in the oven. Banana bread recipes call for one common ingredient: really ripe bananas. Place unripe bananas in a hot oven for a few minutes and watch them transform. It’s important not to leave them in there for too long, though – you’re not trying to bake them!

I also came across a recipe for Cool Whip Cookies that is right up my alley these days — few ingredients and not much work!

COOL WHIP COOKIES

Yield: 3 dozen

INGREDIENTS

One 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 eggs

One 18.25-ounce package cake mix, chocolate, red velvet, lemon, etc.

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar for decoration

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease baking sheets.

Beat together the whipped topping and eggs together. Add the cake mix and continue to mix. Dough will be thick.

Drop by teaspoonfuls into a bowl of confectioners' sugar and roll to coat. Place cookies on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8 minutes.

