I just walked in the door from a 10-day visit with my son, daughter-in-law and grandson, Guy, and the newest addition to the clan — Gabriel, who made his entrance into the world on Feb. 3.

The minute I saw him, my heart grew two sizes too big for my chest (to paraphrase Dr. Seuss’ "The Grinch.")

Is there anything quite like a newborn? The small, squeaky noises, the cute button nose (pun intended!) and the sweet baby smell of innocence. He and I cuddled a lot and I told him stories about his dad and his late grandfather. I gave him advice about dealing with his older brother through the years and told him to remember, no matter what, his brother loves him and will always have his back. Sadly, at little more than three weeks old, he can barely see my face, never mind know what I’m saying. But, as they say, it’s the thought that counts.

My mission was to be the chief bottle washer (literally) and cook. I made spaghetti carbonara one night and another night a bacon cheeseburger meatloaf. I was going to make this dish for them another night, but we ended up ordering out instead. I’m still on my healthy-eating routine (OK, so the sub sandwiches we ordered weren't that healthy …), and thought that since my son doesn’t like chili with beans but does like sweet potatoes, he might like this.

I tried it a few weeks ago and loved it. It was quick, easy to make and, surprisingly delicious! Who knew sweet potatoes would meld so well with the flavors of a traditional chili? When I made it at home, I added a drained and rinsed can of black beans, and instead of the mild Rotel tomatoes, used the spicier original version. I opted for low-sodium tomato sauce and omitted the cilantro, which I don’t like. As with regular chili, corn bread would go really well. If possible, it was even better the second day!

TURKEY AND SWEET POTATO CHILI

(Recipe courtesy skinnytaste.com)

Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Total: 35 mins

Yield: 5 servings

Serving Size: 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

20 ounces (1.3-pound package) 93-percent lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

One 10-ounce can Rotel mild tomatoes with green chilies

One 8-ounce can tomato sauce

3/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cumin, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 bay leaf

1 medium (about 8 ounces) sweet potato, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch cubes

fresh cilantro, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Spray a large skillet with oil and heat over medium-high heat. When hot, add the turkey and cook, breaking it up as it cooks into smaller pieces and season with 1 teaspoon salt.

When meat is browned and cooked through add onion and garlic; cook 3 minutes over medium heat.

Add the can of Rotel tomatoes, sweet potato, tomato sauce, water, cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt and bay leaf.

Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until potatoes are soft and cooked through, about 25 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add 1/4 cup more water if needed. Remove bay leaf and serve.