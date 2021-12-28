Planning on a small New Year's Eve celebration? Ring in the new year with Ryan Seacrest, nachos and taco bombs

Jazz great Ella Fitzgerald once asked in a song, “What are you doing New Year's, New Year's Eve? Oh, what are you doing New Year's, New Year's Eve?”
Gone are the days when people attended large parties at a nightclub or fraternal organization. I’ll admit in our young and foolish days, my husband and I attended a couple of those what-can-only-be-described-as drunken bashes. But, in all honesty, that just wasn’t for us and we turned to staying home and celebrating with some close friends.
I plan to spend New Year’s Eve with four of my closest friends — me, myself and I, and Ryan Seacrest. Dick Clark was my date of choice for the evening for many years, but when he departed for that Rockin’ New Year’s Eve celebration in the sky, I had to become a cougar and greet the new year with a much younger man.
I’m trying to decide what to have to snack on. I’d get takeout, but the wait is too long and many times the food isn’t up to par. I’ve narrowed it down to two options — Greek Nachos or Taco Bombs … or maybe both!
Happy New Year and bring on the antacids if I do both …
SHEET PAN GREEK NACHOS
(Courtesy of Sugarylogic.com)
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground beef or lamb
2 cloves garlic minced
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
12 ounces pita chip
1 cup shredded white cheese provolone, white cheddar, mozzarella, etc.
1/2 cup crumbled feta
1 roma or hot house tomato diced
1/4 cup red onion sliced
1/3 cup Kalamata olives diced small
1/2 cup Tzatziki sauce homemade or store-bought
1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs cilantro, mint, or parsley
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the ground beef (or lamb) and minced garlic. Cook until the meat has browned, about 3 to 5 minutes, making sure to season the beef as it cooks with the garlic powder, dried oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Remove from the heat and drain the extra fat.
Spread out the pita chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with the ground beef (or lamb), making sure it is evenly spread out. Sprinkle with the shredded cheese and then the feta. Place into the oven and bake until heated through and the cheeses have melted, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Top with the diced tomatoes, sliced red onion, and Kalamata olives. Evenly dollop the Tzatziki sauce in various locations. Garnish with fresh herbs. Serve
TACO BOMBS
(Courtesy martins-supermarkets.com/blog/taco-bombs)
Yield: Makes 10
INGREDIENTS
1 pound taco meat, cooled
1 tube regular Pillsbury pizza dough
5 colby jack cheese sticks, cut in half
4 tablespoons melted butter
1 pinch garlic powder
1 pinch dried parsley
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 425 F and line large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Spread pizza dough flat on top of parchment paper, then cut in half lengthwise and four cuts up and down, totaling 10 rectangles.
Place about a tablespoon of taco meat onto each rectangle, and then lay a cheese stick on top.
Gently close up the “bomb” making sure all seams are pinched closed, laying back down on the baking sheet (at this point you may need to add a second baking sheet so your bombs are spread far enough apart when baking.)
Brush butter over tops of bombs and then sprinkle just a pinch of garlic powder and parsley over them (Another great step for little hands!)
Bake for about 12 minutes or until bombs are golden brown and just before the cheese starts to leak out.
Serve warm with your favorite dips, like sour cream, queso, ranch and salsa.