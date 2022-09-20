This morning I “attended,” along with millions worldwide, the funeral of a small, diminutive woman who not only ruled the British Commonwealth with dignity and grace for seven decades, but was the epitome of style — oh, those hats and handbags! In the early days of motherhood I saw her as my mentor. She was the epitome of a working mother, one who kept her personal family life private and separate from her public life as the Queen of England — a job she never expected to have as a young woman.

When my cell phone buzzed almost two weeks ago with a breaking news notification that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision, I had a feeling it was not good. Indeed, less than a few hours later, a new notification buzzed in, with the news she had died — and my heart broke.

I identified with the royal family on many levels — Queen Elizabeth was crowned a year before my birth; her sister Princess Margaret was my namesake, I adored Prince Charles (now King Charles) during our young and reckless days (alas, to my dismay our paths never crossed!), and Charles and Diana wed only a few months before my prince and I did. I’ve “attended” every wedding and now two funerals, crying tears of joy and tears of sorrow — none more than while watching the Lord Chamberlain break the Wand of Office and the placing of the queen’s crown, orb and scepter on the altar at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, while a teary-eyed King Charles watched. I also sobbed upon seeing her beloved corgis awaiting her arrival at the doors of the castle.

Throughout my life, it’s been the anecdotes about Her Majesty I loved — how she would pull out a tube of lipstick and apply it in public as a symbol to her entourage she was ready to leave or how while on a walk near her beloved Balmoral Castle she and her bodyguard encountered a hiker who didn’t recognize her. The hiker asked the bodyguard if he knew the queen. When he said he did, the hiker asked the queen to take a photo of him with her bodyguard — never realizing who the woman in the suitable hiking garb and kerchief was.

She brought a calming presence to my life — especially during the recent political discord in the United States. I’ll miss her sweet, yet mischievous at times, smile. It’s the end of an era.

The other day, I baked some scones in honor of the Queen — and because I eat in times of stress. This is a recipe I found Lord-only-knows where and have adapted. It originally called for 1/2 cup cinnamon chips or 2 to 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon and, for a topping, 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon. I use whatever is on hand — blueberries, chocolate chips, candied ginger to name a few — and whatever spices I feel might be good. I also cut the disks into eight sections and separate them before baking. That way the crust is crunchy all the way around the scone.

SCONES

Yield: 16 medium scones

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick or 8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, chilled

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup buttermilk

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Make the topping mixture by mixing cinnamon with sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, salt and spice).

Using the large eye side of a cheese grater, grate the chilled butter straight into the bowl with dry ingredients. Cut in with a pastry cutter, until the mixture has coarse crumbs. Add chips, fruit or ginger and stir in.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg and vanilla. Add to the dry ingredients and stir in well. Do not overmix.

Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Shape into a log and divide in half.

Working with one half at a time, flatten the dough into a thick disk. Fold in half and then in half again. Flatten into a disk again. Fold twice again. Flatten into a 3/4 inch thick disk.

Transfer the dough disk onto one of the prepared sheets.

Cut into 8 triangles. Gently, separate the scones, leaving about 1/2-inch space between them.

Sprinkle with the topping mixture, if using it

Bake the scones for 20 to 22 minutes. Remove from the oven. Let sit on the sheet for 10 minutes.

Place the parchment paper sheet with scones on a cutting board and run the knife through the same seams in the dough to separate the scones.

Cool completely before serving.

