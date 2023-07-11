To quote composer George Gershwin (from his opera “Porgy and Bess”), “Summertime and the livin’ is easy, fish are jumpin’ and the cotton is high…” In my opinion, no one nails that song quite like the late Ella Fitzgerald. Her voice is, in itself, a hot, sultry summer day. Anyway, I digress.

I’m loving these hot, hazy, humid days. Summer has finally arrived and I’m in my glory! Morning coffee — iced these warm mornings — on the deck listening to the neighborhood waking up, and watching the birds and hearing them sing. I’ve been thrilled to see a pair of Baltimore orioles. My late husband, Guy, always claimed he could hear them in the neighborhood. I like to think he sent them. Some people believe cardinals are a deceased one coming to visit, maybe he’s sending me orioles — orange was his favorite color, so it makes sense.

I also love the late afternoon thunderstorms. I sit on the deck and watch Mother Nature unleash her power. The world seems so refreshed after the rain ends and, if I’m lucky, there is a rainbow.

Last week, a friend and I went out in his boat on Onota Lake. I loved the wind in my hair, the bumping on the waves, the feeling of freedom. I even got to drive it — OK, at a very slow speed, but I did it!! I haven’t been on a lake in a boat since I was a child, when I spent summers at a small lake in New Hampshire, rowing a rowboat all over, reading in the middle of the lake, collecting water lilies from the swampy end, picking highbush blueberries along the shore and watching the loons land and disappear under the water to catch fish — and then their very clumsy attempts to become air borne. Not their finest moment.

It was my first time to Onota and I fell in love with it. The scenery is breathtaking, I couldn't stop looking at the mountains in the distance. All I could think of was a Bible verse I learned as a child, “I will lift up mine eyes to the hills, from whence cometh my help.”

There are many foods I equate with summer — all the salads, potato, pasta, coleslaw, hamburgers and hotdogs, steak, lobster. I came across an oldie, but goodie, the other day as I rummaged in my recipe box — a cold carrot salad my sister-in-law used to make. I think she made the sauce at the beginning of the summer and just kept adding cooked carrots and veggies as they were depleted! Over the years, I’ve modified it a bit. I’ve found a 1/2 cup of sugar works for me, as does a 1/3 cup of vinegar. I also add a stalk or two of chopped celery.

COPPER PENNIES (CARROT SALAD)

INGREDIENTS

One 10.5-ounce can condensed tomato soup

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup distilled white vinegar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 pounds carrots, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium celery stalk, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Bring condensed soup, sugar, vinegar and oil to a boil in a saucepan. Stir well, remove from the heat, and let cool until needed.

At the same time, bring a large pot of water to a boil; add carrots and boil until just tender, about 10 minutes.

Drain carrots and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add onion, bell pepper and celery. Pour soup mixture over vegetables and stir until coated. Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight, before serving.