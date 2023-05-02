"Rain, rain, go away … not-so-little Maggy wants to play ...”

OK, enough is enough. The sun was just out for a New York minute, but now it’s gone back into hiding. I summoned up the courage to look at the seven-day forecast and it’s pretty much more of the same damp, dreary weather.

I made the most of the past rainy weekend. On Friday, I had lunch with five of my former co-workers at The Eagle. Good food, good company, good conversation. Then I ventured to the Goodwill store to browse and, $29 later, drove home and resumed the book I’m currently reading, “Save Me the Plums” by Ruth Reichl, the former editor-in-chief at the late, and great Gourmet magazine. It’s a great read for any foodie out there — it even has recipes.

I had a migraine on Saturday, but as I lie in bed, I could hear the rain hitting the window panes, which was oddly comforting and soothing. Once the worst of the headache was gone, I curled up on the couch and watched movies — “Casablanca” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” screaming at Ilsa to stay in "Casablanca" and then at Francesca in “Bridges” to pull the handle and jump out of the truck. It was Humphrey Bogart and Clint Eastwood, ladies! What were you thinking?!

After a Sunday shift at the market, a close friend asked if I wanted to go to dinner at McDonald’s! Did I ever! I haven’t been there in over six months. The food was so bad, it was good! Double cheeseburger, fries, apple pie and ice cream. The only healthy thing about the whole meal was the seltzer water I ordered. Today, I’m back to reality …

I watched a video a few weeks ago from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street on making spaghetti with lemon pesto. I decided to try it because, if anything got me through the COVID lockdown, it was a recipe for linguine with lemon sauce from The New York Times. The recipe for Spaghetti with Lemon Pesto is my kind of recipe — fast, easy and uses only one pot and a food processor. Added bonus — it’s really good. I used whole wheat spaghetti and splurged on a good Parmesan cheese. The other ingredients were in my pantry.

SPAGHETTI WITH LEMON PESTO

(Courtesy 177milkstreet.com)

INGREDIENTS

4 lemons

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons white sugar, divided

1 pound spaghetti

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1 ounce (without rind) Parmesan cheese, cut into rough 1-inch pieces, plus finely grated Parmesan to serve

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

DIRECTIONS

Using a vegetable peeler (preferably a Y-style peeler), remove the zest from the lemons in long, wide strips; try to remove only the colored portion of the lemons — the peel, not the bitter white pith just underneath. You should have about 2/3 cup zest strips.

In a large pot, combine 2 quarts water, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon of sugar and half of the zest strips. Bring to a boil and to cook for 2 minutes, then remove and discard the zest. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the remaining zest strips, the almonds, Parmesan, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Process until the mixture resembles coarse sand, 10 to 20 seconds. Add the oil and process just until the oil is incorporated (the mixture will not be smooth), about another 10 seconds; set aside until the pasta is ready.

To the spaghetti in the pot, add the pesto and 3/4 cup of the reserved pasta water, then toss to combine; add more reserved pasta water as needed so the pesto coats the noodles. Toss in the chives. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve drizzled with additional oil and with additional grated Parmesan on the side.