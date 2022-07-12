Something ate half of my zucchini plants — and I’m not happy! Dreams of zucchini lasagna dashed by unknown pest

Things were going great. I planted the plants on Memorial Day weekend in one of the horse troughs I use as raised gardens. I turned the soil, pulled out the early weeds and planted the tiny plants with tender loving care. I fed them some time-release plant food. The two plants were thriving by mid-June and covered with big yellow blossoms. Every morning when I drank my coffee, I would look over the deck railing and marvel at how great they looked.
Until that morning … Something had eaten most of the leaves on one of the plants, leaving only stems and blossoms. The plant on the other side of the trough was perfect — as were the tomato plants between them.
I immediately blamed my tenant, Berkshire Bill, the groundhog/gopher/woodchuck who lives under the shed at the rear of my property. Bill has been known to meander across my deck, slither through the uprights on the deck railing and jump into the closest trough. I put an unused screen window and a baby gate to block his entry into his garden buffet.
The vandalized plant rapidly grew back. In anticipation of a good harvest, I browsed through my recipes before deciding on Ree Drummond’s recipe for Zucchini Lasagna. All in vain — I looked the other morning and the plant was, once again, down to its stalks and blossoms. Not even Berkshire Bill, as large as he is, could possibly reach the leaves from the ground. The mystery remains as to what is eating it … and why only the one plant?
ZUCCHINI LASAGNA
(Courtesy of Ree Drummond)
Yield: 8 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
One 20-ounce package cremini mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
15 ounces spinach, rinsed and drained
3 large zucchinis (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 pound mozzarella
6 fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
3 cups low-fat cottage cheese
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan
2 eggs, beaten
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Two 24-ounce jars store-bought marinara
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and mushrooms and saute until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until it wilts. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Meanwhile, trim the ends of the zucchini. Using a knife, carefully slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin strips, about 1/16 inch thick. If the zucchini looks watery, lay the slices on paper towels to absorb excess moisture before using.
Grate the mozzarella cheese and set aside.
Cut the basil into a chiffonade and finely chop the parsley. In a medium bowl, combine the herbs, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan, the eggs, salt and pepper and stir well.
To assemble the lasagna, place a third of the mushrooms and spinach mixture over the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Spoon a layer of marinara on top and cover with half of the zucchini strips, carefully overlapping the edges. Spoon half of the cottage cheese mixture onto the zucchini and spread to distribute evenly. Sprinkle half the mozzarella on top of the cottage cheese mixture. Repeat the process above, layering the mushrooms and spinach, marinara, the remaining zucchini strips, cottage cheese, and mozzarella into the dish. Top with the remaining mushrooms and spinach, followed by a final layer of marinara.
Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of the Parmesan over the top and bake until the lasagna is hot and bubbly, about 40 minutes. Allow to stand for 35 minutes before cutting into squares.
