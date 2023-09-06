<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'TASTING THE WORLD'

Food writer Melissa Clark can't wait to meet her teacher, Madhur Jaffrey, during an authors' talk in New Marlborough

Melissa Clark

"Madhur [Jaffrey] was one of my first teachers and has been a light through my life," said Melissa Clark, cookbook author. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MELISSA CLARK

NEW MARLBOROUGH — When Melissa Clark was in college, she made Madhur Jaffrey’s Tandoori Chicken recipe over and over again.

The recipe, first published in 1973, taught Clark to slash chicken to the bone so the spices would penetrate the meat, and to tenderize the breast by washing it in a yogurt marinade.

As Clark navigated her own career, becoming one of the most influential figures in contemporary food media, Jaffrey — the legendary chef, writer and actor often credited with introducing Indian food to American cooks — remained a major influence.

On

Modal

Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all