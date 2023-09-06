Food writer Melissa Clark can't wait to meet her teacher, Madhur Jaffrey, during an authors' talk in New Marlborough

NEW MARLBOROUGH — When Melissa Clark was in college, she made Madhur Jaffrey’s Tandoori Chicken recipe over and over again.
The recipe, first published in 1973, taught Clark to slash chicken to the bone so the spices would penetrate the meat, and to tenderize the breast by washing it in a yogurt marinade.
As Clark navigated her own career, becoming one of the most influential figures in contemporary food media, Jaffrey — the legendary chef, writer and actor often credited with introducing Indian food to American cooks — remained a major influence.
On