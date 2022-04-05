This easy-to-make Easter cheesecake is filled with bursts of milk chocolate

Does your family have a go-to Easter dessert?

Growing up, my family’s traditional Easter dessert was birthday cake. It was a practical solution, I guess, to celebrate my birthday (which is April 30) on Easter when all of the family was gathered at my grandmother’s house. And it became the sensible thing to do when my sister was born on April 3 to celebrate our birthdays, together, on Easter — most years, but not all, Easter falls in-between our birthdays.

Every Easter, after finding our baskets and attending Easter Mass, we’d end up at my grandmother’s apartment on Summer Street in Adams, where she’d serve one of her special ham dinners and then we’d celebrate with cake and presents. My birthday cake was always from Molly’s Bakery — a multi-layer 8-inch round chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and chocolate shots on the sides, topped with roses made of frosting.

When my grandmother retired from Modern Aluminum, she moved from Adams to the “high rise” in North Adams, where her mother and so many others lived after retirement. Her apartment, while lovely and efficient, could no longer comfortably host our entire family at once. And so, we began celebrating at home (with my grandmother alternating between the homes of her three children each year) and visiting my grandmother on the holiday. It also meant that my sister and I, who are six years apart, no longer had to celebrate our birthdays together or on Easter.

Cake remained a staple, the traditional Easter dessert in my family for quite some time. In recent years, it’s been joined by pie. This year, after seeing multiple photos, online and in print, of a cheesecake with bits of crushed Cadbury mini eggs in it, I decided to try out a recipe ahead of the holiday.

I found many variations of the cheesecake recipe below. I opted for one that had fewer ingredients and directions than most. The original recipe is gluten-free, but not having gluten-free digestive biscuits on hand, I substituted traditional graham crackers. The original recipe, which comes from a site in the UK, also called for double cream, as opposed to heavy cream, which is an acceptable substitute.

I had my doubts about the cheesecake, expecting either the cheesecake itself, or the Cadbury mini eggs, to be too decadent, too overpowering in flavor. However, the cheesecake and the mini eggs compliment each other in such a way that the flavors balance each other, creating a creamy treat. And the best part? There’s no baking involved.

MINI EGG NO-BAKE EASTER CHEESECAKE

(Adapted from glutenfreecuppatea.co.uk)

Time to make: 40 minutes Total time: 5 hours 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the base:

22 graham crackers, crushed (for a gluten-free base, use gluten-free digestive biscuits or graham crackers)

10 tablespoons butter ( 1 1/2 sticks)

For the filling:

20 ounces full-fat cream cheese or mascarpone cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups heavy cream (300 milliliters)

1 bag Cadbury mini eggs, crushed

For the topping:

1/2 bag of Cadbury mini eggs, for decoration

DIRECTIONS

Crush your graham crackers. Pulse them in a food processor or place them in a sealed sandwich bag and hit them with a rolling pin. You can make them quite small or have some chunkier bits. Melt the butter in the microwave in short bursts, mixing in between.

Pour your melted butter into your crushed graham crackers and mix together, either in a large mixing bowl, or in the bowl of your food processor.

Press the mixture into an 8-inch springform pan. Press firmly, creating a nice even, flat base. Place the base into the fridge to chill while you make your cheesecake top. Leave for at least 30 minutes.

To make your cheesecake filling, mix together your cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. I mixed mine in a stand mixer (with the beater attachment) on a low/medium setting for about 10 to 20 seconds. If using an electric hand mixer, ensure everything is well mixed before continuing.

Add in the heavy cream and keep mixing until the mixture firms up a little. I used my stand mixer on a medium setting for just under 2 minutes for this. Do not over mix, otherwise, the cream could split and the filling won’t set in the fridge. Fold in your crushed mini eggs by hand.

Spread your mixture on top of the graham cracker base and place into the fridge to set for a minimum of 5 hours. (I left mine overnight.) Before serving, add mini eggs to the top of the cheesecake, in a decorative motif of your choice.