While summer will always be my favorite season, fall is a close second. I love the sounds and smells of fall — leaves being burned, apple pies being baked, the raindrop-like sound leaves make when they fall and the rustling sound they make as you walk through them. I also love the many lifestyle changes that take place — replacing summer clothes with long-sleeved shirts and warm sweaters, replacing the cotton summer sheets with cozy, warm flannel sheets and, in my case, putting a heated blanket on the bed. There is nothing better than climbing into a warm bed on a chilly night.

For many people, the highlight of the arrival of fall is the return of pumpkin spice-flavored foods. You name the food product and the odds are it is now also featured in pumpkin spice. I like pumpkin and I like spices — they go great together in pies, cakes, cookies and whoopie pies. I really don't see the need for pumpkin spice cereal, pumpkin spice coffee or pretty much anything else dubbed “pumpkin spice.”

For me, the flavors of fall are apples and cinnamon. There is nothing like biting into a crisp apple just picked from the tree — or those same apples baked into a pie and topped with vanilla ice cream. (My dad always preferred his apple pie with a thick slab of sharp cheddar cheese.)

When a close friend sent me a recipe for apple dumplings, I was intrigued. I’d never heard of them before but they sounded really good. The only dumplings I’d had were the hearty, doughy blobs of goodness my mother made on top of her beef stew.

A few Sundays ago, my friend and I made the apple dumplings, which were really easy to make. Two apples, two cans of crescent rolls and a can of Mountain Dew …. Yup, I had to read that part a few times, too. They were heavenly! We ate them hot out of the oven, and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. They are definitely going to be made again! The next time around, I want to try apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon and I’ll mix it into the butter/sugar mixture along with the vanilla.

APPLE DUMPLINGS

(Courtesy of Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman)

Yields: 16 dumplings

INGREDIENTS

2 whole Granny Smith apples

Two 8-ounce cans of crescent rolls

2 sticks of butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cinnamon, to taste

One 12-ounce can Mountain Dew soda

DIRECTIONS

Peel and core apples

Cut each apple into 8 slices each.

Roll each apple slice in a crescent roll.

Place in a 9-by-13-inch buttered pan.

Melt butter, then add sugar and barely stir. Add vanilla, stir, and pour entire mixture over apples. Pour Mountain Dew around the edges of the pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon and bake at 350 F for 40 minutes.

Serve with ice cream and spoon some of the sweet sauces from the pan over the top.

MULLED CIDER

(Recipe courtesy of Bobby Flay)

And for another of my fall favorites — mulled cider, perfect for sipping on a chilly night in front of the fireplace. It was a weekly feature of our tailgating days when our son was playing college football. I mix it and let it simmer in my crockpot.

INGREDIENTS

2 quarts apple cider

2 cinnamon sticks

2 whole allspice berries

2 whole cloves

1 orange, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Place all ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a simmer on the grates of the grill or over a burner. Divide among individual mugs and serve hot.