Jean-François Bizalion, co-owner of Bizalion's Fine Food in Great Barrington, grew up in Arles, France, an outpost of Rome in the second century. A short distance east of Arles, is a site of one of the largest mills of the Roman Empire. A set of limestone arches between rows of olive trees and wild rosemary plants lead to a succession of terraces on a slope facing west. He says, "When my thoughts take me there, I am never too far from the olive tree."