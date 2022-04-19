Wow friends and family with this simple pecan tassies recipe well worth the effort

I hope everyone had a nice Easter and the start of Passover. My son, daughter-in-law and grandson came up and spent some quality time with me last weekend. I was able to get cuddles, wet and sloppy “kisses” from my grandson, little Guy, and enjoy all the coos, giggles, belly laughs and his attempts to talk. There’s nothing like being a grandma!

I didn’t do much cooking, either before they arrived Friday or during their stay. We always order pizza whenever they arrive on Friday and we went to an Easter brunch on Sunday. I did make my son’s favorite meals Saturday — a bacon cheeseburger meatloaf and mashed potatoes — and Brussels sprouts, which were mainly for Casey and me. Guy loved Grammie’s mashed potatoes and sitting like a big boy across from me at the dining room table.

And did I mention the Easter Bunny hopped to my house for the first time in many years? There was bubble soap, swim goggles, cool sunglasses, a fleet of bathtub boats and baby snacks in the bucket for Guy, and lots of chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies for the adults.

On Saturday, our friends, Mike and Sue, came over to meet Guy for the first time. The last time my family came up, they were out of town on vacation. Not only did they get to meet Guy, Sue came bearing gifts for David — a large Ziploc bag of pecan tassies. Sue also makes them at Christmastime and I was lucky enough to be there last Christmas and watch the process. It’s not difficult, just time consuming — and the results are so worth it! A helpful tip: Buy a small dough tamper designed to create the cups, so much easier than doing it with your fingers!

And, an added bonus, when the kids left Sunday, they forgot to take the bag of pecan tassies — I put them in the freezer for the next time they come. Or, the next time I get a craving …

PARTY PECAN PIES

(Courtesy Taste of Home, via Sue Downey)

INGREDIENTS

Dough:

1 cup butter, softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

For the filling:

2 cups chopped pecans

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually add flour and mix well. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

Press tablespoonfuls of dough onto the bottom and up the sides of ungreased miniature muffin cups to form shells; set aside. Combine filling ingredients in a bowl. Spoon about 1 heaping teaspoon into each shell.

Bake at 325 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust is brown and filling is set. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.