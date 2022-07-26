This easy-to-make old-fashioned peach cobbler can be made with fresh or canned peaches

Have you ever woken up with the thought, 'I've never made peach cobbler before. I think I'd like to do that.'? Or is that just me?

It happened recently and probably had to do with the donut peaches I had purchased on a whim while picking up items for a picnic at Tanglewood. I had no plans for the peaches when I purchased them, but remembered the delicate taste they had when we first tried them during the summer of 2020 and thought even if we just ate them without incorporating them into a dish they were worth putting in my cart.

(Some people might tell you donut peaches are not for baking, but I found their complex but light flavor to be just right for this cobbler. I want to enjoy both the cobbler and the peaches, I don't like to be overwhelmed by one component. But, if the bold flavor of peaches is what you are after, I suggest you use another type of peach.)

So two days after I purchased the peaches, when I woke up and decided to make a peach cobbler, I had no idea what that entailed. But I soon found an easy recipe for old fashioned peach cobbler via Laura Allen on tastesbetterfromscratch.com.

You will have to peel the peaches for this recipe. I suggest blanching them, which makes removing the skins easy-peasy. The beauty of the recipe is that you can use fresh or canned peaches to make it, so if you're aren't ready to learn how to blanch or skin peaches, you don't have to.

Another added bonus of this recipe is the fact that you mix the batter in the glass baking dish, which means less cleanup. Just don't forget about the melting butter in the pan — you don't want to burn it. Also, if you need to use dairy-free substitutes for the butter and milk, as I did, it still comes out great. I served this treat warm with a side of ice cream (the dairy-free kind, of course) and my family has already requested I make it again soon.

OLD-FASHIONED PEACH COBBLER

(Recipe from tastesbetterfromscratch.com)

INGREDIENTS

5 peaches peeled, cored and sliced (about 4 cups)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the batter:

6 tablespoons butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

ground cinnamon

Note: To substitute canned peaches, use 1 quart jar, undrained, or one 29-ounce can of peaches.

DIRECTIONS

Add the sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine. Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar is dissolved and helps to bring out juices from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside. *(If using canned peaches, skip these steps.)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven while it preheats, to allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.

In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the milk, just until combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer.

Spoon the peaches and juice (or canned peaches, if using) over the batter. Sprinkle cinnamon generously over the top.

Bake at 350 F for about 38 to 40 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

How to store: Store leftover cobbler covered, in the fridge for four to five days.

How to reheat: Warm in the microwave or oven. To reheat in the oven, remove it from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature. Bake at 350 F for about 20 minutes or until warmed through.