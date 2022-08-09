Celebrate corn season with a simple succotash dish of corn, beans and other vegetables you have on hand

Sufferin’ Succotash!
I remember this phrase exclaimed by Sylvester the Cat’s character when he was frustrated trying to catch Tweety Bird in Looney Tunes cartoons. However, because Sylvester had a lisp it came out as “Thufferin’ Thuccotash” along with a great deal of juicy spittle. Put your face mask on and don’t get too close if anybody imitates Sylvester’s catchphrase.
There are any number of rabbit holes to go down (not with Sylvester, that was Bugs Bunny) trying to determine the origin of “Sufferin’ Succotash!” and why succotash should suffer when the dish is made with ingredients vegans love. There should be no sufferin’ in a vegan world, so where did this phrase come from? I, of course, overthought this. It’s simply euphemistic for “Suffering Savior” and saves our favorite blundering, lisping “puddy tat” (as Tweety Bird would refer to Sylvester) from uttering the Lord’s name in vain in much the same way we use “Holy Cow!” as an exclamation of surprise. “Holy Cow!” at least makes more sense as Hindus believe in a cow’s sacred status.
Trying to determine why succotash was used in Sylvester's exclamation as opposed to something like “Sufferin’ Summer Squash” makes my head hurt. My feeble explanation is I find succotash a pretty funny word by itself. Which, of course, leads me to how this corn and bean dish got its name. It turns out the etymology of succotash is an anglicized version of the Native American language which challenged early European settlers of New England. The Narragansett tribe’s “msickquatash” is a dish the Rhode Island Native Americans made with simmering corn in which other ingredients they had hanging around were added. I can relate to that style of cooking as I’ll periodically clean out my refrigerator into a salad or some sort of dish in which the ingredients go together because they’re served together.
CURRIED SUFFERIN' SUCCOTASH
It's the beginning of one of my favorite sub-seasons of summer, namely corn season. I always buy more corn than I need for one meal because it works so well as a base in a lazy man’s refrigerator dish. In this case, a salad version of succotash perfect for a summer’s picnic.
Since I made this succotash salad with a curry paste, I suppose it could be made sufferin’ for some if made substituting hot curry paste for a mild version. That’s up to you. I would classify this version as barely moderately spicy, unless someone is very sensitive to spicy foods. In the Narragansett tribe’s tradition of msickquatash, add whatever else you like or need to use to corn and beans and proclaim it succotash, then try adding a Hindu favorite curry paste to it. Holy Cow!
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces green beans, snipped and cut on the bias into 1/2-inch pieces
2 ears of leftover cooked corn on the cob, stripped of the kernels
1 red bell pepper, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
3 scallions, cut on the bias into 1/2-inch pieces
1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
1 can garbanzos, rinsed
3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
3 tablespoons Patak’s mild curry paste
DIRECTIONS
Steam the green bean pieces for 2 or 3 minutes until crisp tender and immediately submerge in an ice water bath. Drain when thoroughly chilled.
Blend the curry paste with the rice vinegar and toss with all of the other ingredients.
Best when made a couple of hours before serving. The green beans will lose their bright green color the longer they’re blended with the vinegar.