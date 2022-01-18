Stuffed squash makes a hearty meal on a cold winter's night

Sometimes I see something in the market and buy it without any idea of how I will use it, especially when it’s a seasonal produce item I want to enjoy during its short season. Usually I’ll take a look through the cabinets or dig through the freezer to help get my creativity going.

In this time of year, however, in this region of the country, it feels like we need to look a little harder for those gems in the produce aisle.

Not too long ago I saw some beautiful delicata squash and bought a couple of them. And I have to admit that they sat on the kitchen counter for a while — since winter squash are hearty enough that they don’t spoil quickly — and I kept walking past thinking of what I might do with them.

One of the nice features about this variety of winter squash is that the skin is much more delicate than other varieties (such as butternut or acorn), so you don’t have to peel it. On a cold night, there’s always the idea to cook something in the oven, and I decided to cook a baked pasta of sorts inside the squash.

It needed to be a small pasta, and I had some orzo in the cabinet. I pulled some loose sausage from the freezer, but I’m guessing this would be just as good as a vegetarian dish using chopped mushrooms (or perhaps one of the vegan sausage products now available, although this dish does contain dairy products).

If you can’t find delicata squash, try making a version with the bulbous bottom of a butternut squash. You would have to peel it and cut off the narrow solid part (which I would dice and roast another night), and it would take a bit longer for the squash to cook before stuffing with the orzo mixture, but it would still be delicious!

DELICATA SQUASH STUFFED WITH ORZO

Serves 2-4

INGREDIENTS

2 delicata squash (or butternut squash)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Pinch fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 large shallot, sliced thin

6 ounces loose sausage (or chopped mushrooms or vegan sausage for a vegetarian version)

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup orzo or other small pasta

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Chopped flat leaf parsley, optional, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F. If using delicata squash, trim the ends closely, cut lengthwise, and scoop out the seeds. For butternut squash, remove the solid narrow portion and save for another use. Peel the bulbous bottom part, cut through the stem end, and scoop out the seeds. (Roast the seeds for a snack if you want.) Place squash halves on foil-lined baking sheet. If you need to cut a tiny sliver from the bottom so they stay hollow side up, that’s fine. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Bake until easily pierced with a thin knife, about for 20 minutes for delicata.

Meanwhile heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat until shimmering and fragrant. Add the shallot, sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and sauté until softened. Add sausage and red pepper flakes and sauté until cooked through. (If using chopped mushrooms, try adding a bit more salt and some other herbs or spices such as thyme and rosemary. For vegan sausage, consult package instructions.)

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the orzo and, using the package directions as a guide, undercook orzo by 3-4 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Drain the orzo and and add to pan with sausage, scraping up any browned bits. Add cream, Parmesan and nutmeg and stir to combine. If seems dry, add pasta water, a little at a time.

Raise the oven temperature to 400 F. Stuff squash halves with the orzo mixture. Return to the oven and bake for 15 minutes more. Garnish with parsley if desired.