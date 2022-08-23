Attending a picnic or potluck? Make a salad or salsa with the produce piling up in your garden

In August, it is unconscionable to not use a picnic or a potluck as an excuse to force your friends and neighbors to eat the produce you no longer have the inclination to eat yourself — or the time to pickle, dehydrate or freeze.

Last weekend, with that in mind and an invite in hand, I grabbed a bowl and wandered out into my garden. Among the world of tomatillos and jalapeno peppers, there were a couple of ripe tomatoes and the last of my onions — enough for a decent-sized bowl of salsa to share — and the first real crop of cucumbers.

This recipe for an Asian flavors-inspired cucumber salad was perfect for a light day by the pool, but would also be perfect at any Berkshires picnic. It was sweet and mildly spicy; the light, garlicky, slightly nutty flavor of the dressing perfect for the blander cucumbers. And the fact that it is made with oil and vinegar — instead of sour cream or yogurt — means this is a salad you can set on a picnic table in the sun for several hours without a worry.

Keep this dressing recipe on hand to use on other veggies in the future: lightly cooked carrots or green beans, perhaps, or atop a green salad or fresh snap peas.

CUCUMBER SALAD

(Recipe courtesy of rasamalaysia.com)

INGREDIENTS

4 medium cucumbers

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoon Korean chili powder or regular chili powder

2 teaspoon chili oil (I used a Baklouti olive oil I had on hand.)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

DIRECTIONS

Slice cucumbers and line a plate, salting them and placing them in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to pull out some of the excess water in the cucumbers. When you're ready to make the salad, blot the extra moisture off with a paper towel.

Mix all of the ingredients for the dressing together in a bowl, add the cucumbers and toss. Best served chilled.

FAVORITE SALSA RECIPE

My salsa recipe is fairly adaptable, and always tastes about the same, regardless of what I put into it. If you don't have any of the following veggies ready, omit. If you have something else you'd like to add — carrot tops, parsley, banana peppers, corn — go for it!

INGREDIENTS

A ripe tomato, or two

5-10 ripe tomatillos

1 onion, if you like

1 bell pepper

2 jalapenos (If you prefer a less spicy salsa, use just one, or omit entirely. If you didn't grow jalapenos, use banana peppers, scotch bonnets, whatever hot pepper you prefer.)

1 to 3 tablespoons lime juice, to taste

1/2 to 1 teaspoon cumin, to taste

A pinch of salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Wash vegetables and place all ingredients together in a food processor. Chop and serve.

