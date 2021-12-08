In the week or two after Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's common to be left with a refrigerator full of leftovers and ingredients that were partially used for holiday recipes. In my case, a 16-pound turkey for a “Friendsgiving” proved to be much more than we needed. That left me trying to find creative ways to make some meals with all that turkey meat.
Earlier in the week, my wife had made a New York Times creamy onion tart recipe and only used half the pate brisee (shortcrust pastry dough) leaving just enough to make a cap for a pot pie. Looking through our fridge, I gathered the leftover turkey meat, a couple of vegetables still floating around, some old wine, the heavy cream leftover from a Thanksgiving dessert and homemade turkey stock. Suddenly, we had all the makings of a great pot pie.
Pot pies tend to be slightly daunting to someone who hasn’t made them but, in reality, they are quite easy. You can use a homemade pie crust or buy a store-bought version to make your job even easier. Additionally, feel free to experiment with different types of vegetables. I have used root veggies (turnips, rutabagas or parsnips) or for the more traditional approach peas and celery. Use whatever you got floating around the crisper drawer.
Turkey Pot Pie
(Adapted from New York Times Cooking)
INGREDIENTS
PATE BRISEE
(makes enough for 2 caps)
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
1 large egg
FILLING
2 carrots, large dice
3 medium red potatoes
1 onion, diced
1 cup mushrooms, sliced thick
4 garlic cloves, crushed or minced
About 2 cups cooked turkey, pulled or diced
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1/4 cup flour
2 1/2 cups turkey or chicken stock
1/2 cup heavy cream
Red wine
salt/pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
For the Pate Brisee:
In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the flour, salt, and butter on low speed until crumbly. With the machine running, add 2 tablespoons cold water and the egg. Beat just until the dough comes together in large clumps.
Divide the dough in half and press each half into a 1-inch-thick round disk. Wrap each tightly in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. This keeps the butter from getting too warm when rolling it out. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling. Alternatively, the dough can be frozen for up to 1 month; thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Wait to roll out until the filling is finished.
For the Filling:
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Using a heavy bottom saucepan or dutch oven, sweat the carrots, potatoes and onions in oil for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add garlic and turkey and season with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. Deglaze the pan with a splash of red (or white) wine, scraping the crispy bits from the bottom of the pan.
Add the flour and stir to coat all the ingredients. Add the turkey stock, heavy cream and another healthy splash of wine. Bring to a heavy simmer, stirring occasionally. Let the mixture reduce until the potatoes feel cooked and the filling is glossy and thick. Remove from heat and pour into your pot pie vessel. I used a deep, ceramic pie dish but individual ramekins can be used for personal pies or even a shallow dutch oven can work.
On a lightly floured surface with a lightly floured rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough into a round slightly larger than the vessel (or vessels if making multiple small pot pies) that will be used. Drape over the vessel (vessels) and lightly press the edges on the rim to seal. Poke holes with a fork and/or cut a couple of vents to allow the steam to escape while baking.
Place on a baking sheet and place in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until the crust is golden and bubbly. Be patient and let the pie(s) cool for a little bit before serving, they will be very hot inside.