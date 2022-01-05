January brings a lot of conflicting emotions for people. It’s the end of the holiday season but the beginning of the new year. It’s cold and can be isolating, but it's also nice to hunker down and get cozy. It is a reflection period on what was accomplished (or not) in the last year and the hope (or dread) of the year just beginning.
New Year’s resolutions can be tricky as well. Oftentimes, food or diet-related resolutions can feel like a burden that one must endure to feel healthier or “start the new year right.” No carbs, no meat or no alcohol can turn into a chore that only leads people to return to what they gave up as soon as the calendar flips to February.
I’ve always had a bit of a sweet tooth and spent most of my life feeding that urge with any confections I could get my hands on. As I entered my thirties, I tried to limit the bags of Skittles and Sour Patch Kids that I bought, but maintained an addiction to fudgy brownies, extravagant cheesecakes or the occasional scoop of Nutella.
Last year, I decided to give up sugar for a month. I cut sugar out of my morning coffee and spent many an evening longingly staring at the half-eaten pint of Ben & Jerry’s still patiently waiting for me in the freezer.
I found myself rethinking how I eat or, more importantly, what I crave when I need a snack. I tried to see the exercise not as a feat to accomplish, but more as a way to evaluate my food choices.
This year, I’ve resolved to do the same.
I set the bar low. I don’t go out of my way to get sugar-free versions of my favorite sweets nor do I obsess over sugar used in savory recipes. And, yes, sometimes I bend the rules a little.
I do cut out pastries, ice cream or cookies for dessert. I suppress the urge to grab a sugar-laden Clif Bar or a little chocolate to get through the midday slump. And I also can’t indulge in a weekend “donut-treat” with my toddler (although he is welcome to wolf down a bear claw in my face if he wants to rub my nose in it).
In an effort to satiate my evening sweet snacking, I have found some alternatives to my normal after-dinner, sweet treat. The easiest one is dehydrated or freeze-dried fruit, like mangos or strawberries.
I also lean on two easy-to-make (and not too unhealthy) options to fill the sugar void left in my diet.
BANANA 'ICE CREAM'
INGREDIENTS
2 large bananas, frozen
1/2 cup milk or water
Assorted berries, fresh or frozen
DIRECTIONS
Place banana and milk or water in a blender or food processor (I use a smaller blender because it blends easier in small batches) and process until smooth.
Garnish with berries (or sprinkles if you are so inclined) and enjoy.
Note: the ice cream can harden significantly if it is returned to the freezer overnight so try to enjoy it all in one sitting.
FANCY POPCORN
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1/2 cup popcorn kernels
Honey
Salt
Cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
I prefer using a stovetop as opposed to microwave to pop my kernels (in all honesty, my wife is the popcorn connoisseur in the house). It's easier than most novice stovetop popcorn poppers might think.
Use a heavy bottom, high-sided pot with a lid. Heat it to a medium-high heat with coconut oil (extra-virgin olive oil can be used but it should be kept at a lower heat).
When the oil is hot but not shimmering or smoking, add the kernels, apply the lid and remove from the heat for 30 seconds. Hold the lid and shake the pot to coat all the kernels in oil.
Return the pot to a medium heat and shake occasionally until you hear the popping stop. Remove from heat immediately and pour the popcorn into a bowl.
Give the popcorn a light drizzle of honey and toss in the salt and cinnamon. Sometimes I even add a little smoked paprika or cayenne pepper to give it a kick.
I realize the honey is a little cheat on my sugar-less January pledge but rules can be bent a little in the pursuit of a tasty evening snack.