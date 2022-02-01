How to butcher a chicken and why you should (Hint: It will save you money on your grocery bill)

Cooking is meditation. Whether it is the mind-emptying process of kneading bread dough or methodically seasoning vegetables as they sauté, cooking is deliberate, instinctual and, when done properly, innately satisfying. Many of us find not only enjoyment in constructing meals for ourselves and others, but a deep sense of calm in the process. For me, the repetition is what brings me peace.
Meat-cutting (as it is usually referred to among those who do it professionally) is all about repetitive motions. A friend, longtime butcher and, at times, mentor once described the process to me as an exercise in reductionism.
That might seem a little philosophical for a profession that is all about breaking down dead animals into cuts of meat for consumption but, in essence, there is some truth to it. Butchery is about reducing a larger more complex thing into smaller more manageable parts.
When I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I find the act of butchering a chicken to be immensely satisfying. Not only does it soothe my psyche, but it is also thrifty. A large chicken can be broken down into parts that can make up multiple meals. Usually, the price per pound for a whole bird is also better than buying individual parts from the market. Invest in a cheap home vacuum sealer and whatever is not being used for that night’s meal can be sealed and frozen for later use.
Legs and wings can be braised or cooked slowly for hearty dishes. Breasts can be roasted whole or cut small for quick searing recipes. The carcass and wingtips can be simmered in water to make chicken stock for soup.
Everyone breaks down a chicken differently. I start with the legs, move to the wings and finish with the breasts. I use a heavy cleaver because I like the weight of the knife, but a chef knife works perfectly well. If you’re feeling really ambitious, you could even use a sharp paring knife as long as you stick to the joints.
Note: The chicken I used was a stewing hen so the bird might seem smaller than a traditional broiler chicken. I used it for a coq au vin recipe that will be highlighted in next week’s newsletter (so stay tuned).
BASIC CHICKEN BUTCHERY
Step 1: Remove Legs
Lay the chicken on its back, legs pointed toward you. Pull the leg away from the body and cut through the skin and along the body. As you cut, pull the leg gently toward the cutting board revealing where the thigh meets the body. Cut through the joint removing the whole leg (thigh and drumstick) from the body. Repeat with the other side.
The drumstick and thigh can be separated by finding the joint that connects the two parts and cutting through it.
Step 2: Remove Wings
Similar to the leg, with one hand, pull one of the wings away from the body. Cut in a circle around the joint that connects the wing to the top of the breast. Once removed, cut off the smallest of the three pieces of the wing at the joint. Save this wingtip for making chicken stock. Repeat with the other wing.
Step 3: Remove Breasts
This is where you can decide if you would like to leave the breasts on the bone for more roasting applications or remove the breast from the carcass for quick searing.
Option 1: Bone-on breasts
Flip the carcass up so the top of the breasts are on the cutting board and the the leg end is point to the ceiling. Take your knife and cut through the small ribs bones on either side of the body continuing down through where the wing was connected. You can also pull the two halves (the breast side of the body and the backside) apart. Separate the two breasts by laying the breasts meat-side down on the cutting board and putting your knife along the line bone that separates the two breast. Using force, push down on the top knife with your other hand cutting through the breast plate.
Option 2: Boneless breasts
Using your fingers find the ridge of bone separating the two breasts. Using your knife, slice down along the breast bone on either side until the knife hits the breast plate. Carefully follow the breastplate with your knife, lightly pulling the breast away from the bone. To finish removing the breast, follow the breastbone until it hits the fork-shaped collar bone (or wishbone) at the top of the breasts. The breast should peel away from the rest of the carcass. Repeat with the other side. Save the carcass for stock.
Skin can be removed for those who don't want it. I usually add them to my pile of chicken stock ingredients for extra flavor.
You should be left with two thighs, two drumsticks, two wings, two breasts, the back, breastplate and a quiet mind.