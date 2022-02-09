Like many young cooks in the 2000s, I saw Anthony Bourdain as a model to being successful in the cooking world. His book “Kitchen Confidential” glamorized the hardworking and harder partying lifestyle of a professional cook. He used his fame to build a career as a television personality and writer that was an outspoken advocate for exploring the world and paying tribute to the role of cuisine in cultural identity. He taught many young cooks, like myself, that there was a purpose to spending too many hours in windowless kitchens honing their craft.

Over three and a half years after his death, many of us still mourn his voice and his impact on restaurant and dining culture.

One of the first books I bought for myself when I chose to cook professionally was Anthony Bourdain’s “Les Halles Cookbook.” The cookbook is a good primer for cooking traditional French bistro food which is the backbone of many young chefs training in restaurants.

My favorite recipe from the book is a traditional coq au vin. A whole chicken cooked with bacon lardons and vegetables in a red-wine braise. Bourdain’s version is the traditional take on one of the cornerstones of French bistro cooking and it is always a crowd-pleaser.

Recently, I found myself thumbing through an old Cook’s Illustrated magazine and stumbled upon something that Bourdain did not include in his version of the French classic.

In France, coq au vin is usually cooked with white wine. It's a subtle difference, but I thought it sounded interesting to try. I had a stewing hen (a retired egg layer that's lean and requires a long, slow cooking process) that I had recently purchased and broke down for last week’s column as well as a box of rosé in my fridge. It was a perfect opportunity to experiment with a slightly new approach to a dish I have cooked many times.

The result was very satisfying. My only caveat would be to marinate the bird overnight in the wine, especially when using a stewing hen. The acid in the wine helps tenderize the meat before cooking. Also, make sure that you braise stewing hens longer than a young chicken. The meat needs more time to break down in the simmering wine.

COQ AU ROSÉ

(Adapted from Cook’s Illustrated)

INGREDIENTS

1 whole stewing hen or broiler chicken, butchered into parts with breasts preferably split into 4 pieces

2 slices bacon

1 yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and coarsely chopped

2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

6 button or baby bella mushrooms, quartered

4 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups dry white or rosé wine

1 cup water

1/4 cup sour cream or greek yogurt

DIRECTIONS

Marinate chicken pieces in wine overnight or at least 2 to 4 hours before cooking.

Remove chicken from wine marinade and lightly dry with paper towels. Save the wine for cooking. Cook bacon in dutch oven over medium-high heat until fat has rendered but bacon is not too crispy. Remove and leave bacon fat for cooking. Sear chicken skin and remove.

Add onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms and garlic into pan and sweat on medium heat. Stir frequently to prevent the vegetables from burning. Add flour and stir constantly for about 30 seconds until vegetables are coated and no dry flour remains in pot.

Slowly add wine, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Increase heat to high and simmer until the mixture begins to thicken. Add water and bring to boil.

While liquids are simmering slightly, remove the chicken skins and add back to pot with the chicken pieces. Try to keep the chicken in a single layer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for at least 30 minutes (if using a traditional roasting/broiler chicken). If you are using a stewing hen, as I was, simmer for at least an hour. Stir occasionally either way.

Once the meat is tender, remove chicken pieces and set aside. Remove chicken skins and discard. Simmer sauce until it is as thick as heavy cream and stir in sour cream/yogurt. Check seasoning.

Return chicken to pot when sauce is ready and serve over egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.