There are some parts of animals that even the most carnivorous eater does not try. In kitchens and butcher shops, most of these parts are referred to as offal, or the internal organs of the animal. We’re talking about the liver, kidneys, heart, stomach lining (tripe), brain and tongue.
I happen to love these parts. They tend to require a little more care and attention in preparation than a normal muscle cut. One advantage of these parts is they usually are cheaper to buy. Offal also tends to have extra health benefits when eaten.
For example, livers are great sources of iron, vitamins and minerals. Hearts are incredibly lean meat that also contain high amounts of vitamins and minerals. Kidneys have a lot of omega-3 fatty acids. Beef tongue is high in zinc.
Tongues are great to eat. Once you get over the visuals, tongues provide a lean, flavorful cut of meat that is incredibly versatile in how it can be prepared.
In Mexico, tongue (lengua) is cooked and chopped up in tacos. In Brazil, tongues are braised or stewed with beans and other meats to make feijoada. My absolute favorite thing to do with tongue is to simply corn (brine) it just like our friends of Irish descent do with a brisket.
The long cold soaking of the tongue allows it to be super flavorful and great to serve warm with braised cabbage or cold as a deli meat in many Eastern European countries.
I put my tongue in a brine this past weekend in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day in a couple weeks. Most likely, I will pull it out of the brine a couple days before our dinner and then smoke it low. But the easiest way to cook it would be to boil it like corned beef until it is tender.
One note, I use pink curing salt in my recipe. It is a specialty ingredient that is not necessary. Pink salt adds sodium nitrate to the brine and is an extra preservative. It also allows the meat to maintain its color better after cooking.
Corned Beef Tongue
INGREDIENTS
1 whole beef tongue, unpeeled
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tablespoons black peppercorns, whole
1 tablespoon coriander seeds, whole
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
3 cloves, whole
2 bay leaves
2 quarts water
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup salt
1 teaspoon pink curing salt No. 1 (“Prague powder”)
DIRECTIONS
Toast spices briefly in a medium saucepan until they begin to smell aromatic. Add water, salt and sugar.
Heat brine until the sugar and salt have dissolved and remove from heat.
While the brine is allowed to cool completely, poke the tongue all over with a paring knife or metal skewer so the brine will penetrate the tongue's outer skin.
Once cooled, pour the brine over the tongue into a large plastic container, thick freezer bag or bucket. The bucket should be deep enough to weigh the tongue down with a bag filled with water so that it will remain submerged. If that doesn’t work, be sure to turn the tongue every day while it brines.
Leave tongue to brine for at least a week and no more than 2 weeks.
When ready to cook, rinse the tongue in cold water and bring a pot of water to a boil. Simmer the tongue in unsalted water (the tongue should be salty enough from the brine) until the skin starts peel away. Remove from the water and let it cool enough to peel the outer skin away with tongs.
Slice thin and enjoy with a pint of Guinness and boiled cabbage.