Who said chocolate mousse was just a Valentine's Day treat? Make it any day of the year.

The reason pastry chefs often hold a hallowed place in restaurant kitchens is because they have a specialized skill set. Savory chefs can get by with a looser approach to cooking. Seasoning can often be added at the end to make a dish pop. Pastry (or sweet foods in general) don’t always have that luxury.
Pastry chefs need to be detail-oriented and have good cooking instincts. Baked sweets, custards, cookies and other desserts often require exact proportions and impeccable timing, similar to bread baking. This is why professional bakers and pastry chefs tend to use weight measurements as opposed to volume. Weights are more exact.
I never trained as a pastry chef. Far from it, I began my culinary career by taking a job as a prep cook/dishwasher in a small French bistro. One day, one of the line cooks didn’t show up and I was asked to stay through dinner service. It's a common story for professional cooks, but the point is that I learned all my technique by watching senior cooks and chefs, working the line and experimenting at home.
Very little time was spent learning how to make desserts and pastry dishes. I would plate dessert items during dinner service, but I was never part of the team that recipe tested and developed after-dinner treats.
When I took my first job as a chef de cuisine, I needed to learn how to make some simple but satisfying desserts quickly. One of the first ones I made was a chocolate mousse.
It continues to be one of my favorite special desserts because it is decadent to eat; yet, straightforward to prepare. It also can be quite the crowd-pleaser for a dinner party or a special holiday.
I prefer to make a chocolate custard with egg yolks because it adds even more richness to an already decadent dessert.
I tend to make enough mousse to enjoy all week. Valentine’s Day might have come and gone but who says we can’t enjoy chocolate mousse on any (or every) night.
CHOCOLATE-ESPRESSO MOUSSE
Makes 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
6 egg yolks
1/2 cup espresso (instant works fine)
5 tablespoons sugar
1/4 tsp salt
8 ounces chocolate (semi-sweet 60- to 75-percent cocoa)
4 egg whites
DIRECTIONS
Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks.
Temper egg yolks, salt and 3 tablespoons of sugar over a double boiler until double in size. Add chocolate and espresso and whip until the mixture is smooth.
Let the chocolate custard cool slightly as the egg whites are whipped until frothy. Then mix in the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Continue to whip until firm.
Fold the egg white-sugar mixture into the chocolate custard. Gently fold the mixture until almost incorporated. Gently fold in the whipped cream being careful not to push out all the air that has been whipped into both the egg whites and whipped cream. That whipped air trapped in the cream and egg whites makes the chocolate mousse fluffy, light and smooth.
Once the mousse is fully incorporated, portion into glasses, jars or just leave it in one big bowl to share family style. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.
Cover any leftovers and enjoy all week long.