This Passover, try making your own homemade matzo — it's easier than you think

In my life and career cooking, I have always abided by the philosophy that anything you buy in a store can be made at home. I will emphasize the “can” in that last sentence because even though you might be able to make anything at home, some dishes don’t always turn out better.
In saying that, I decided that this Passover I would try to make matzo (also spelled matzah or matza) from scratch. If you are unfamiliar with matzo, they are the unleavened bread (or crackers) that are eaten during the Passover, a holiday celebrating the Jewish people’s freedom from slavery in Egypt. The holiday commemorates Moses leading his people from Egypt in such a hurry that the Jews had no time to properly bake bread and so they baked and ate unleavened bread instead.
By all accounts, matzo is fairly easy to make. The ingredients are simple: flour, water, olive oil and salt. In a kosher application, the dough must be started and placed in the oven within 18 minutes. The idea is to get the matzo baking before fermentation (or leavening) occurs between the flour and water.
I did my best to hit that 18-minute deadline as an extra challenge to my first attempt at making matzo. I made two types of matzo. One batch was sprinkled on top with everything bagel spice mix and the other batch had an Ethiopian spice mix called Berbere seasoning (cayenne, paprika, coriander, cumin, cardamom, fenugreek, and a bunch of other spices) added into the dough.
One note that I realized after baking my first batch was that cutting the dough into smaller pieces before it hits the oven will lead to a quicker bake and a crispier cracker. My everything bagel matzo was still a little rubbery in the middle due to the fact that I baked it in one big sheet.
I won’t say that my attempt at making matzo was unsuccessful. The crackers were tasty but not quite as thin and crispy as I would have liked. They probably wouldn’t win a blind taste test against a box of store-bought Streitz or Manischewitz, but they will make a tasty meal of “Matchos” — matzo nachos.
HOMEMADE MATZO
(Adapted from Leites Culinaria)
INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup rye flour
1/2 cup warm water
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 500 F and place pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven.
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until the dough comes together. It should hold its shape but not be sticky. Place on a lightly floured surface and begin to roll out the dough.
Try to get the dough as thin as possible. A pasta roller can be used to roll the dough extra thin. I opted to do it by hand.
Use a fork to poke holes in the dough when it is ready to be baked. If you intend on putting extra salt (or a spice blend) on the cracker surface, spray or brush the top with water and sprinkle seasoning on top.
Cut sheet into smaller rectangles and squares and place on hot pizza stone or sheet tray. Check the matzo at about 90 seconds. If the matzo has begun to bubble up and get a golden brown color, flip the sheets over and return to the oven for an additional 60-90 seconds.
Remove when the crackers are crispy.
To Make “Matchos”: Allow the crackers to cool, break into smaller pieces and put on a sheet tray. Sprinkle with beans, shredded chicken, cheese, salsa or any other ingredients you want before returning to a hot oven. Remove when cheese is melted.