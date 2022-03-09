Whiskey is a huge category. At its core, it is a distilled spirit made from grain. In the United States, corn, wheat and rye are often used as the base grains. In Scotland, malted barley is the preferred crop.
For most of my adult life, I have gravitated to bourbon and Scotch. Bourbon is hotter on the palate and has the caramel sweetness from the whiskey aging in new oak. Scotch is usually a touch smoother, older and often comes with the distinct smoky flavor that comes from toasting barley over burned peat moss.
But these choices have left one important category out: Irish whiskey. Ireland is responsible for making whiskey one of the most readily-consumed drinks in the world. For hundreds of years, the Irish have been distilling barley into whiskey. In fact, the word whiskey comes from the English pronunciation of uisce beatha — or “water of life” in Gaelic. Yet, when most people think of Irish whiskey, just two names come to mind — Jameson and Bushmills.
If you look back in history, Irish whiskey was once one of the most dominant distilled products in the world. By the beginning of the 19th century, there were around 88 legal whiskey producers on the island. Yet, by the 1960s, there were only five distillers left in the country.
So what happened to Irish whiskey?
A couple major historical events caused the near-total downfall of the island’s whiskey industry: World War I, Irish independence and American Prohibition. All three events cut the island’s producers off from its biggest international markets, essentially shattering smaller distillers and forcing most to shut down.
By 1966, the five remaining distillers joined together to make the Irish Distillers Group and, in 1988, the French company Pernod Ricard bought the group. Pernod would go on to put a lot of money behind marketing Irish whiskey (primarily Jameson) to the world again. The campaign worked and distilleries have begun to pop up all over the island again.
By the end of 2020, there were 38 operational Irish whiskey distilleries and interest is flourishing in the U.S. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of America, “since 2002, high-end premium and super premium Irish Whiskey grew at a staggering 1,007 percent and 8,728 percent, respectively.”
The craft whiskey movement has also grown in Ireland. Many distillers are returning to their roots and producing small-batch, pot-still Irish whiskeys. A new generation of Irish distillers are experimenting with aging in different types of oak barrels and refining Irish whiskey production from blended to single-malt varieties.
Recently, I bought a bottle of Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey that was thoroughly satisfying. It is a blended Irish whiskey aged for five-years in virgin American oak (like bourbon) that was crafted by a master distiller in Ireland in collaboration with the famed New York City bar Dead Rabbit Grog and Grocery.
Irish whiskey is a versatile alternative to a blended Scotch or an American-style whiskey. It can be enjoyed neat, with a little touch of water to bring out the flavor or, even, in a cocktail. With so many new producers bringing Irish whiskey back to the U.S., it is a prime time to explore the rebirth of one of whiskey’s ancestral homes.
Head of Steam
(Adapted from Liquor.com)
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 ounces Dead Rabbit Irish whiskey (or any Irish whiskey)
3/4 ounce dry vermouth
1/2 ounce dry sherry
Squeeze of a slice of orange
4 dashes angostura bitters
Garnish: orange twist
DIRECTIONS
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and stir until well-chilled.
Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Express the oil from an orange peel over the top of the glass, then discard the peel.