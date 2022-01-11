The omicron variant surge has my family isolating at home. Similar to the spring of 2020, a lot of people are back to quarantine cooking. For some, that can mean takeout orders of pizza or Chinese food and, for others, that means baking bread. For me, it is a chance to clean out our freezer and pantry.
As I dug through the freezer, I realized that the quarts of chicken and turkey stock left over from the holiday season were beginning to take over valuable real estate.
I decided that ramen was a perfect cooking exercise during this deep freeze that has settled over the Berkshires. My former life as a professional chef has left me with a tendency to stock my house with too many specialty ingredients that eventually get tucked into the dark recesses of my cupboards.
Keep in mind this is not a traditional ramen recipe but a way to incorporate everyday household staples with some specialty ingredients that are fairly easy to come by.
The three ingredients that might not be in everyone’s cupboard are miso paste, bonito flakes (smoked and fermented skipjack tuna) and kombu seaweed. All of these ingredients can be found at specialty food stores locally or online.
Traditionally, ramen broth is made by simmering pork bones for many hours (or even days) and mixing it with dashi stock. Pork broth makes for a thicker, stickier style of soup. The dashi element adds the umami (savory) flavor of seaweed, mushrooms and salty fish.
My version used turkey stock that still had some of the fat congealed on top giving it slightly more body than a lighter chicken stock, but either works. I spike my soup base with the dashi ingredients to add the umami flavor without going through the time and effort of making a new broth.
What goes inside is really up to you. I used turkey meat, poached eggs, mushrooms, shredded cabbage, bell peppers and soba noodles. But feel free to experiment with other veggies (carrots, scallions, sprouts, etc.), tofu, leftover roast pork, scallions or even use regular spaghetti pasta if no Asian-style noodles are available.
Ramen broth freezes well, so make extra and restock your freezer with more stock.
TURKEY RAMEN
INGREDIENTS
RAMEN BROTH
8 cups turkey/chicken broth
1/2 sheet kombu seaweed
1 cup bonito flakes
1 inch of ginger, peeled roughly chopped
1/2 cup white miso paste
2 tablespoons soy sauce
TOPPINGS
Eggs, poached or boiled
Shredded turkey or chicken
Mushrooms, sliced
Cabbage, shredded
Bell pepper, julienne
Soba or ramen noodles
DIRECTIONS
For the ramen broth:
In a medium to large saucepan, heat turkey stock to a steady simmer. Add kombu, bonito and ginger. Reduce heat to low simmer and cover. Let steep/simmer for at least an hour but it can be left on longer.
When broth is ready, strain out the kombu, bonito and ginger and return liquid to pot. Add miso paste and soy sauce and whisk or blend with stick blender until the miso paste is incorporated.
For the soup:
Prep and chop the other soup ingredients and saute or cook what still needs to be cooked.
Boil water in a separate pot for the noodles. Don’t cook the noodles in the soup broth.
Once noodles and all ingredients are ready, construct your bowls. Add all the elements to the bowl before ladling in the broth.
Slurp and enjoy.