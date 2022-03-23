Tired of battling a toddler at dinnertime? Try a simple risotto to appease fussy eaters

Parents of toddlers and young children are almost always trying to find a balance of cooking dishes that are healthy, fun and enjoyable for both the kids and the adults in the family. Being the snobby, former-chef that I am, I make as many wholesome meals as I can that don’t come from a box or directly from the freezer to the microwave.
The hope is that my little guy will give more than a subtle sniff of the night’s dish before he demands a cheese stick or pasta with butter.
One thing that has been a constant in my toddler’s repertoire has been rice. He has been known to take down multiple helpings of plain, basmati rice or a bowl of coconut rice while ignoring the sautéed shrimp or crispy chicken that seemed like a slam dunk when I conceived the dinner menu.
That being said, I wanted to try a simple rice dish that might intrigue him to eat the less popular items on the plate.
Some dishes seem more difficult to make than they really are.
Risotto falls into this category. I am cognizant of the fact that I have cooked risotto more times than most but, the truth is, risotto is really quite simple albeit it requires a watchful eye.
In its most basic form, the Italian rice dish consists of three ingredients: Arborio rice, stock (chicken or vegetable) and Parmesan cheese. The difficult part of risotto is that you can’t walk away from it once it's started and timing is important.
But trust me, it's easier than it seems.
I spiked my version with the mushrooms leftover from my shepherd’s pie and Castelvetrano olives, but it can be made with beets, ramps or even salmon. Or, in the case of a finicky toddler, feel free to go classical and just make some Italian “cheesy rice.”
I kept the risotto separate from the mushrooms on my son’s plate in hopes that he would move from one to the other. Let’s just say that the risotto was a home run (to mix my sports metaphors) with both the adults and the toddler.
My little man enjoyed quite a few forkfuls of risotto, ate some roasted mushrooms and didn’t call it “yucky,” so I’ll consider that a win.
MUSHROOM RISOTTO
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces mixed mushrooms, left whole
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 yellow onion, minced
5 cloves of garlic, minced
8 ounces sliced mixed mushrooms (I used shitake, oyster and white buttons)
4 cups chicken/vegetable broth
1 cup Arborio rice
1/4 cup white wine
1/2 cup fresh-grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup Castelvetrano olives, chopped
lemon
parsley
DIRECTIONS
Toss the mushrooms in olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in a 400 F oven for about 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms are golden brown. Once cool, slice the mushrooms and set aside.
Heat broth in a small saucepan.
Heat a heavy bottomed saucepan or dutch oven over medium heat. Add butter. Saute onion and garlic until translucent. Add the rice and toast with the onions and garlic for 1-2 minutes.
Add white wine and stir until all the liquid is gone. Add 1 cup of hot stock and continue to stir. The key is to progressively add more stock to the risotto as the rice cooks.
Once the rice begins to dry out, add another cup of stock and continue stirring. After the third application of stock to the risotto, have a taste. The rice should be creamy with a little bite (al dente).The last cup of rice should be added in smaller increments so the risotto doesn’t become over-cooked. Taste often.
Once it's the right consistency, stir the cheese, olives and mushrooms. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon and parsley.