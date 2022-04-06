Take a break from rosé this spring! Try orange wine instead

When the weather begins to turn to spring, many wine drinkers start grabbing bottles of rosé. I am no exception to this rule and will gladly pop the cork on a Provencal rosé when the temperatures start creeping over 60. It’s almost as if drinking a pink-hued beverage will encourage the flowers to show their bright colors.
But this spring, I would challenge the casual wine-drinker to try something slightly more esoteric — orange wine.
Until about five years ago, most people had little knowledge of orange wine. When I was trained and certified as a sommelier about eight years ago, we didn’t even cover this somewhat obscure, yet, increasingly trendy wine.
Like most things in the wine world, orange wine is not a new thing. Winemakers in what is now considered Georgia, Slovenia and Northern Italy have made orange wine for centuries if not millennia. Yet, the interest of millennial wine drinkers (like myself) have created a bit of a renaissance for orange wine.
As I have mentioned in other columns, I enjoy wine from regions and countries that are somewhat overlooked by normal wine drinkers. Wines from Eastern Europe that have a funkier flavor profile are what I tend to ask for when I’m walking the aisles of a wine store.
Orange wine fits this mold.
“For those people who don't love crisp, mineral-driven whites. If they tend towards red wines on a typical basis, I love to propose an orange wine because it can open up their mind, their palate,” said Mary Daire, owner of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox. “Orange wines have so much texture and body to them because of the way that they're made.”
So what is orange wine?
First things first, orange wine does not come from oranges or orange grapes. Orange wine (or how it is also called skin-contact or amber wine) is made from white grapes. It is a wine that gets its color from being fermented with the white grape skins, which causes the wine to take on a spectrum of colors from golden brown to ruddy orange.
For a little perspective, white wine is made by fermenting grape juice (from red or white grapes) with no skin contact. Rosé is made by fermenting red grapes with some skin contact — hours to a couple of days at most of skin contact. Red wine is grapes fermented with their skins for weeks to months.
The pigment of the skins will determine a wine’s color, but also helps create the structure by adding tannins. Tannins provide red wines with the typically bolder body and mouth-drying sensation on the palate.
What also sets orange wines apart from a rosé is that orange wines tend to often be made naturally. This means that the fermentation is naturally occurring.
Natural wines are more and more popular for a younger generation of winemakers and wine drinkers. The demand for natural wines and unconventional winemaking practices are fueling a demand which is increasing the inventory of wines on the market, Daire said.
In saying all this, orange wine can have its detractors when it comes to the actual taste. Unlike rosé which tends to be dry and slightly fruity with hints of berries, orange wine has a funky flavor profile. It can taste oxidized — which is not a term that is usually associated with a good bottle of vino — but in this case the oxidation is part of the natural fermentation and the amount of time the grape juice spends in contact with its skin.
So, why should you go asking your local wine store for an orange wine? (Better yet, ask for a skin-contact white wine.) Because the wine world is a lot bigger than we all appreciate so why not challenge yourself and try something new and different.
“Open your palate and your mind will follow,” Daire said.
Worst case scenario is you don’t like it, use the rest of it to cook with and you pop a bottle of rosé to drink in the warm sunshine of spring.