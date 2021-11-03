About five years ago, my wife and I went to Central America (Guatemala and Mexico) for an extended honeymoon/vacation. We spent about three months learning Spanish in Guatemala and then traveling through southern Mexico.

An unexpected savory orange dish in honor of Halloween I thought it would be fun to use the color most affiliated with Halloween as a guide for this week’s recipe. Salmon is often referred to as a pink fish, but usually it falls into the orange category.

We decided to make our way to Oaxaca City for Dia de los Muertos where my parents had traveled when they were our age. Oaxaca is known for its vibrant art scene and robust food culture and we were not disappointed with the many amazing culinary delights that the region offers like mole, tlayudas and mezcal to name just a few. During the last week of October into November 1 and 2, when the holiday is celebrated, visitors and revelers will see markets lined with calavera de azúcar (sugar skulls) and bakeries piled high with pan de muerto.

I decided that I would try my hand at baking a couple of loaves of seasonal bread to accompany the ofrenda I make annually for a close friend who passed away four years ago.

Pan de muerto is a sweet, egg bread that uses milk and butter to fortify the dough similar to brioche. Considering this was my first attempt at pan de muerto, I adapted a recipe from one of my favorite Mexican cookbook writers Pati Jinich.

Note: When I bake — especially bread — I use weight not volume for nearly all my measurements. It is more precise and is a good practice for honing your bread-making technique. This recipe is also easiest to make using a stand mixer but it can be accomplished with some elbow grease if one is not available.

¡Buen Provecho!

PAN DE MUERTO

(Adapted from a recipe by Pati Jinich)

Yield: 2 loaves

INGREDIENTS

Starter:

1/2 cup (120g) whole milk, room temperature

4 teaspoons (14g) active dry yeast

1 teasoon (8 g) sugar

1/2 cup (60g) all-purpose four

Dough:

1 orange’s zest

1 1/2 teaspoons anise seeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 1/2 cups (420g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup (100g) sugar

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons water

16 tablespoons (226g) room-temperature butter, cut in cubes

Topping: 3 tablespoons butter, melted Sugar for dusting

DIRECTIONS

To make the starter, mix milk, yeast, sugar and flour in a bowl and let sit in a warm place (70 to 75 F, preferable) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Mix all the dough ingredients (except butter) together in a mixer bowl, add the starter and mix at low speed with a flat beater attachment until the dough is uniform. It will seem wet and sticky. But don’t add more flour.

Change the attachment to the dough hook and knead at a medium speed for about 10 minutes. If you don’t have a stand mixer, this is when you will be really working your arm muscles and getting a little doughy.

After the 10-minute kneading, progressively add the butter in 3 to 4 tablespoon increments. The butter will take time to incorporate so this process can take a little bit. Occasionally, scrape the bowl and continue to knead for an additional 10 minutes after the butter has been incorporated.

Shape the dough into a rough ball and place it in a greased bowl or container larger enough for the dough to rise by double. Leave in a warm place for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until the dough is about double in size.

Punch the dough down or fold it onto itself a couple of times using slightly wet hands to prevent the dough from sticking too much. Return the dough to the greased bowl and put it in a refrigerator overnight.

Remove the dough from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Portion the dough into 4 pieces (by weight about 280 grams). Divide 1 portion of the dough (about 280 grams) into 6 equal parts (about 46 grams each) and roll them into two small balls and four longer ropes.

Divide the other 3 parts of the dough into 2 round loaves and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place two ropes over each large loaf crossing them in the middle. Place one of the small dough balls in the center/top of each loaf and press down firmly to make it stick.

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Cover the loaves with plastic wrap or a light tea towel and let rest in a warm spot for the final rise, about one to one and a half hours.

Bake the loaves for 20 minutes until nicely browned on top. Then cover the loaves with tin foil to reduce the amount of color on the loaves and bake for an additional 25 minutes. Remove the bread when they are dark brown but not burnt on both bottom and top.

Let the loaves cool on a cooling rack for about 20 minutes. Then generously brush the loaves with melted butter and sprinkle them generously with sugar.