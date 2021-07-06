PXL_20210627_185553897.jpg

A vegan blueberry banana smoothie bowl topped with granola, bananas and blueberries.

 JENNIFER HUBERDEAU — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Have you ever used a spoon to eat a smoothie? 

No? Neither had I, until recently, when I found myself with leftover blueberries. I was looking up smoothie recipes when I stumbled on a few for smoothie bowls made with blueberries and topped with all sorts of toppings. 

PXL_20210627_173915128.PORTRAIT.jpg

Blueberries are one of the main ingredients for a nutritious and delicious smoothie bowl.

To be clear, I know there are local shops that offer smoothie bowls made-to-order, but the idea of eating one had never crossed my mind, never mind making my own at home. So, when I found the recipes online, I decided to give it a go. 

It was actually quite simple and fun to make. The recipe I used called for frozen bananas, which I didn't have on hand, so I used the room-temperature bananas I had on my counter. I'm sure the smoothie would have been thicker, with frozen bananas, but I didn't mind. I still enjoyed the smooth, rich-tasting treat that can be eaten at any time of day. 

The smoothie bowl I made, was fully vegan, using a nut-based "milk," a cashew butter and vegan protein powder. Feel free to use milk and/or yogurt when making yours, and to leave out the nut butter and protein powders (if desired, use chia seeds instead, if desired). Whatever you use, have fun with your toppings, which could include banana, berries, shredded coconut, pepitas, chia seeds and granola.

BLUEBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE BOWL

PXL_20210627_185604361.jpg

A vegan blueberry banana smoothie bowl topped with granola, bananas and blueberries.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 banana plus sliced banana for topping, frozen

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

1 1/4 cup fresh blueberries plus more for topping (or 3/4 cup blueberries and 1/2 cup blackberries)

3/4 cup almond milk (or 3/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup yogurt)

2 tablespoons cashew butter, optional

2 scoops Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder (Or 1 tablespoon chia seeds)

Toppings (pepitas, chia seeds, granola, coconut, etc.)

DIRECTIONS

In a blender, add the almond milk, frozen banana, fresh blueberries, cashew butter, vegan protein powder. Blend until very smooth.

Pour the smoothie into a bowl.

Add sliced banana, fresh berries, pepitas, coconut, granola, chia seeds, etc.

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Tags

Acting Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is the acting features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.