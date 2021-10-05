It's no secret that I love a creamy bowl of soup made with winter squash. I've written about my love of creamy, velvety squash-based soups before. And well, I'm delighted to say that first blast of crisp autumn-like weather happened this weekend and it was suddenly "soup season" in my kitchen.
I had butternut squash at the ready and pulled out my trusty Instant Pot.
Yes, I had butternut squash ready — cut into cubes and roasted in the oven with maple syrup. A few days prior, there was a certain feel and smell to the air and I just knew it was almost time. I needed the cold, crisp blast of air that chilled me to the bones. And what a welcome feeling that was.
I like to make butternut squash soup in the Instant Pot because it's done in no time at all.
INSTANT POT APPLE BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
(Recipe by Chop Secrets via recipes.intsantpot.com)
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 onion finely diced
1 1/2 lb butternut squash peeled and cubed
2 Granny Smith apples peeled and cubed
2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 tsp ground coriander
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1/4 cup coconut milk (chilled for an hour or more) or heavy cream
1 tablespoon maple syrup
sour cream or plain yogurt for serving
DIRECTIONS
Set Instant Pot to sauté. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. When oil gets hot, add onion to the pot and saute until soft, 2-3 minutes. Add apple, salt and spices and stir to combine. Add broth to the pot and deglaze by using a wooden spoon to scrape any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Add squash and stir. Cancel saute.
Close lid and steam release valve to "sealing" position. Set Instant Pot to pressure cook on high for 8 minutes. When done, use the "quick release" venting feature, waiting until all of the steam has released and the valve has dropped before removing the lid. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth, adding in the maple syrup and coconut milk as you go.