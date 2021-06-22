If your garden is like mine, it's bursting with kale, spinach, Swiss chard and other mixed greens. And, I'm guessing that you, too, are a little less excited about this fact than you were a few weeks ago. The greens just keep on coming.
I've made stir-fries. I've sautéed kale and spinach and chard and topped it off with an over-medium egg. This morning, I sautéed a few handfuls more, along with a tablespoon of chopped scapes, and slathered them across a few slices of buttered ciabatta bread.
Of course, I've had a few salads made with mixed greens. But, until recently, I only put a small dent in my ever growing reserve of fresh garden greens. Then I decided to make a quiche. The occasion? The reason for this inspiration? I had recently stopped at a local cooking supply store and purchased a new 11-inch quiche pan. I also had recently, on accident, purchased a premade "European-style" pie crust, that just happened to be 11-inches in diameter.
I love making quiche because, for me, it's a way to get rid of those bits and pieces hanging around. This one, the first of the season, incorporated slices of maple breakfast sausage, as well as sautéed kale, chard, spinach, scallions, garlic and onions. I topped it with some shredded Gruyère cheese purchased just for this quiche. It's great way to use up eggs and greens, and a great meal that can be eaten right away or made ahead of time for a quick but hearty breakfast.
EASY QUICHE WITH SAUSAGE AND MIXED GREENS
INGREDIENTS
1 refrigerated pie crust (9-inch or 11-inch depending on pan size)
6 large eggs
3/4 cup milk/cream, almond milk or your favorite milk alternative
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon of butter/vegan spread
3 tablespoons scallions/onion
1 cup of chopped greens (spinach, kale, chard, bok choy)
1 cup cooked sausage, sliced or chopped
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese divided
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Unroll pie crust and press into a pie plate or quiche pan. (I used an 11-inch pan, but a 9-inch pie crust works just as well.)
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Sautée greens and onions/scallions over medium heat until wilted. Remove from heat, spread evenly across pie crust.
Sprinkle sausage and 1 cup of cheese into the pie crust and pour the egg mixture over top. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top of egg mixture.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until the center is completely set. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing and serving.