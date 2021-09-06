Tomatillo guacamole on toast

Tomatillo guacamole on toast.

 JENNIFER HUBERDEAU — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

My garden is alive with tomatillos, so I was delighted to try food columnist Francesca Olsen's recipe for tomatillo salsa last weekend. I devoured it quickly and used up all the tomatillos in the house. 

But then I went to check the garden and found another round of those husked green fruits ready to harvest. Not ready to make another round of salsa just yet, I decided to scroll through my Instagram photos from last year to jog my memory of what I was making with tomatillos this time last year. Turns out, I was making a tomatillo guacamole that I was topping just about everything with. I suggest spreading it on toast and topping it with some fresh, thin-cut tomatoes and a few pickled red onions. 

TOMATILLO GUACAMOLE 

(Adapted from Kelsey Nixon's recipe on FoodNetwork.com)

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces tomatillos (about 4), husked, rinsed and coarsely chopped

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1/2 onion, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, smashed and quartered

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Note: Optional ingredients include 1/2 jalapeño pepper, coarsely chopped (with seeds) and 3/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro.

DIRECTIONS: 

Combine the tomatillos, avocado, onion, garlic, lime juice, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt (add optional jalapeño and cilantro), in a food processor or blender and pulse until combined. Spread on toast or eat with tortilla chips. 

