My garden is alive with tomatillos, so I was delighted to try food columnist Francesca Olsen's recipe for tomatillo salsa last weekend. I devoured it quickly and used up all the tomatillos in the house.
But then I went to check the garden and found another round of those husked green fruits ready to harvest. Not ready to make another round of salsa just yet, I decided to scroll through my Instagram photos from last year to jog my memory of what I was making with tomatillos this time last year. Turns out, I was making a tomatillo guacamole that I was topping just about everything with. I suggest spreading it on toast and topping it with some fresh, thin-cut tomatoes and a few pickled red onions.
TOMATILLO GUACAMOLE
(Adapted from Kelsey Nixon's recipe on FoodNetwork.com)
INGREDIENTS:
8 ounces tomatillos (about 4), husked, rinsed and coarsely chopped
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
1/2 onion, coarsely chopped
2 cloves garlic, smashed and quartered
Juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Note: Optional ingredients include 1/2 jalapeño pepper, coarsely chopped (with seeds) and 3/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro.
DIRECTIONS:
Combine the tomatillos, avocado, onion, garlic, lime juice, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt (add optional jalapeño and cilantro), in a food processor or blender and pulse until combined. Spread on toast or eat with tortilla chips.