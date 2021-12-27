Normally, New Year’s Eve is celebrated with fancy dinners and extravagant parties. The pandemic continues to make those types of activities difficult, but that doesn't mean that we can't enjoy the festive pop of a bottle of bubbly on Friday night.
When most people think of sparkling wine, they think of champagne. But as we all learned from Rob Lowe in the 1992 film “Wayne’s World,” only sparkling wine that derives from the northeast region of France may bear that name. The region is full of chalky soil and is planted with vineyards of predominantly pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier grapevines.
Champagne is associated with a rich, creamy mouthfeel and zingy acidity that comes from the traditional winemaking technique used to produce it. It's true that some of the world’s finest sparkling wines are champagnes, but not all great sparkling wines must be champagne. Many winemakers use the same technique, or champagne method (méthod champenoise), throughout the world to make amazing sparkling wines. I’m no expert on the complicated process of champagne method winemaking but it boils down to one crucial point that gives these wines their characteristic rich body and velvety mouthfeel.
The wine undergoes two fermentations. The first fermentation changes the grape juice into a base still wine. The second fermentation occurs in the bottle when a little more yeast and sugar are added to the base wine leading to the production of more alcohol and its bi-product carbon dioxide (CO2), or carbonation.
Sparkling wine made using the champagne method can be just as go Cremant od as many champagnes, they just happen to be produced outside the Champagne region of France and thus cannot be called champagne. Domestically, winemakers will often put “champagne-method” on the label to discern from lesser bulk or tank-produced sparkling wines.
In France, champagne-method sparkling is often labeled crémant. There are numerous regions throughout France that produce beautiful sparkling wines from the Crémant de Bourgogne in Burgundy to the Crémant du Jura in the southeast or, my personal favorite, Crémant d’Alsace. The Alsace region is just further to the east of Champagne and often uses grapes that I love in both still and sparkling wines: pinot blanc, riesling, and pinot gris grapes along with the traditional pinot noir and chardonnay.
To the south, the Spanish have been using the champagne method to make Cava. It usually tends to be slightly more affordable than French sparkling wine and can be just as enjoyable. It is usually made with the xarel-lo, macabeo, parellada and malvasia grapes. Similar to Champagne, Cava is labeled by the level of sweetness in the wine: extra brut, brut, extra dry, dry (seco), semi-dry (semiseco), semi-sweet (semidulce) and sweet (dulce).
The Germans make a number of fine sparkling wines as well called Sekt, but these tend to be harder to find here in the U.S. If you do spot a bottle though, I would recommend giving it a whirl — not only are you tasting a rare find here in the New World but the colder German climate is beneficial to sparkling wine grape production.
By this point, most American wine drinkers have come to appreciate the Italian sparkling wine Prosecco as a more affordable bottle of bubbly. It has a crisp acidity and an easy-drinking appeal. No arguments there, but for the more adventurous souls, look for Lambrusco in the Italian section of the wine store.
The northern Italian red sparkler got a bit of a bad rap in the U.S. in the 1980s as a sweet, party wine with little to offer in nuance. A lot has changed.
There are some really impressive Lambruscos that offer more body and a totally different flavor profile than traditional white sparklers. The red sparkling wine derives from Emilia-Romania, where prosciutto and Parmigiano Reggiano reign supreme. Thus, the frizzante (gently sparkling) wine pairs well with rich foods and has a much more complex structure with lots of fruit.
For those who prefer a little fizz but not too many bubbles, look for sparkling wines labeled pét-nat. Pét-nat is an abbreviation for the French “pétillant naturel,” or roughly translated “naturally sparkling.” This means that the wine is bottled during the first fermentation (as opposed to the second fermentation with champagne method sparklers), sealing in some of the natural carbonation.
Pét-nats are not only produced in France though. Many wines all over the world use the technique to create slightly fizzy, lower alcohol wines with a pleasant funkiness from the yeast left in the bottle. I’ve had great pet-nats from California to Long Island to Australia.
Whatever you’re drinking this New Year’s Eve, I hope it is exactly what you like. Toast to another pandemic year behind us and, hopefully, an end to social distancing in 2022. That way we can all share a glass of wine together.
Happy New Year!