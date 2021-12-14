When the casual wine-drinker walks into their local wine store, they tend to be drawn to what they know and what they are comfortable with. Don’t get me wrong, I love grabbing a moderately priced bottle of cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir to open with an extravagant holiday feast, but sometimes it is nice to challenge our taste buds to some of the lesser-known or appreciated wines on the market.
This guide will provide a couple of suggestions for something different to try with a cheese board or hors d'oeuvres, during the main course and some fun things to try after dinner.
APERITIFS
When guests arrive for a celebration they are usually greeted with opened bottles of reds, whites, bubbles or beers to enjoy with charcuterie boards and finger foods. To change it up, I like to offer an aperitif — a low alcohol-by-volume (ABV) spirit or fortified wine — that pairs with cheese and appetizers. For those who like botanicals, there are some great vermouths on the market that are not just distilled to be mixed in a cocktail. Traditionally, vermouth is an Italian favorite that comes either dry or sweet, but there have been some adventurous winemakers exploring the herbally, wine-based spirit in the U.S.
Personally, my palate often tends to drift towards the more nutty, fruity flavors found in Spanish sherries. Similar to vermouth, Sherry is a fortified wine (wine that has extra alcohol added to it) that comes in a multitude of styles (fino, manzanilla, oloroso, Palo Cortado and amontillado, among others). I won’t get into the specifics but think of it this way: fino and manzanilla are younger and lighter sherries; whereas, olorosos tend to be aged longer and have slightly more ABV. I love them all but I’m especially drawn towards the full-bodied, nuttiness in Palo Cortado and amontillado sherries. These pair very well with creamier cheeses and charcuterie board meats.
WHITE WINE
Generally speaking, American white wine drinkers tend to favor crisp, dry whites. For a lighter vegetarian meal or a Feast of Seven Fishes, I like either a picpoul — a lesser-known zesty grape usually from the south of France — or, my personal favorite, txacolina from the Basque region of Spain. Txacolinas can be hard to find but I make sure to stock up on these lovely, low-ABV whites that tend to have a mild, natural effervescence and taste of green apples. Usually, these are more a summer quaff for hot days where crisp whites are preferred, but I find they are a great alternative to a dry chardonnay or pinot grigio.
For a heftier white wine, I will always stand by riesling wines. I often challenge my dinner guests to drink riesling from Germany or the Alsace region of France because winemakers from this region tend to make wines with more residual sugar left in them. This leads to a sweeter style of riesling that sometimes puts American drinkers off because sweet wines make them think of dessert. For drier German rieslings, look for the term trocken which denotes a drier style. There are a number of great domestic rieslings that tend to be drier that are produced out of the Finger Lakes in New York and the Pacific Northwest.
RED WINES
Holiday celebrations often call for roasts, braises and heavy dishes that ask for medium to full-bodied, red wines as an accompaniment. For medium-bodied wines, I love Austrian or German wines made with the blaufränkisch grape. It offers a fruity, dry red with a lot of nuance and structure. In Italy, I like southern varietals like nero d’avola (Sicily), aglianico and primitivo. All three produce great easily-drinkable wines that pair well with duck or another dark meat bird.
For big red that can replace a traditional cabernet sauvignon or merlot, I turn towards the Douro and Dão regions of Portugal where the touriga nacional and tinta roriz (tempranillo in Spain) grapes reign supreme. Similar to Bordeaux or Napa Valley, wines from these regions tend to be blends of thick-skinned grapes that offer tannic wines that can cut through rich, meaty dishes. If you want to stay domestic, old-vine zinfandels are always a favorite of mine. Zinfandels are very fruit-forward and the old-vine grapes have a more complex flavor profile.
DIGESTIFS
When the meal is done, the plates are cleared and the desserts put out, it's often time to crack the bottles of bourbon or scotch (sherry is a common digestif as well). For a sweeter digestif that pairs well with pies, cookies or other confections, I recommend a little pour of limoncello or port. Similar to sherry, port comes in a multitude of styles, but basically breaks down to ruby (brighter, younger) and tawny (nuttier with a little more body).
When I feel like something stronger and a little more sophisticated, I look to calvados. Traditionally, this apple brandy is made in the Normandy region of France. The hints of apple and pear make this distilled cider my favorite to sip on the couch and wonder how many Tums I'll need to eat before bed.
Have a happy holidays and enjoy your adult beverages responsibly.