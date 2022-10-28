Use 'The Witch's Cookbook' to whip up some magical dishes on Halloween or any other day of the year

What do you expect to find when opening up a witch's cookbook? Recipes for eye of newt or toe of frog?

Sorry, that's the stuff of fairy tales. Instead, think of recipes with hearty ingredients, infused with love and good intentions and made to satisfy both stomach and soul. You'll find just that and a little magic too in "The Witch's Cookbook: 50 Wickedly Delicious Witchcraft-Inspired Recipes."

Read It "The Witch's Cookbook: 50 Wickedly Delicious Witchcraft-Inspired Recipes" by Fortuna Noir. Published by Rock Point 120 pages $9.99

"As the kitchen (or hearth) is the center of the home, magical energies are naturally drawn toward it. Let the magic of meals conjured in your kitchen spread love and sustenance beyond the walls of your abode. When we share our good fortune (no matter how much or how little) our bounty grows threefold," writes author Fortuna Noir in the introduction to "The Witch's Cookbook." "Fuel those energies by encircling yourself with crystals and stones while you cook, but also celebrate the empty spaces and stillness. Use equipment you adore in order to infuse love and care in your cooking. And above all, cook and drink with a grateful heart."

Although you won't find recipes found in fairy tales, you will find recipes with funky, fun names such as Toadstool Toppers, Crow Familiar Nests (angel hair pasta and marinara sauce baked in muffin tins to look like nests) and Typhon's Black Serpent Ramen (which requires black-rice ramen).

Each recipe also comes with a magical description that goes along with the dish — often about a magical property associated with an ingredient. In the case of the recipe for Intuitive Purple Potato Salad, the recipe's note states that purple is "most associated with the third eye chakra" and "psychic abilities like intuition" and that potatoes "promote image magic and enhance spiritual awareness." Of course, you'll want to make and eat this salad (full of purple potatoes) when you need an intuition boost or need help opening your third eye.

In need of protection — spiritually? Whip up a Protective Basil Tomato Salad for an extra boost. Basil, an herb of many uses, in this case is used to protect one from confusion and fear. Tomatoes, rich in the powers of love, can help in asking the universe for a gift of safety and clarity.

While this witch's grimoire won't cook up bonafide spells, it is filled with recipes that are fun to make all year round. Here are a few for you to try:

EARTHY BUCKWHEAT CREPES

(Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing)

In witchcraft, the elements are important, each having its own properties. Buckwheat, as an herb of the earth, has several earth-like qualities, such as the ability to attract wealth. As you eat these crepes, concentrate on what kind of wealth you’d like to attain.

Makes 8 crepes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup buckwheat flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

11/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for the pan

DIRECTIONS

Place the flours, baking soda, and salt in a blender and pulse to combine. Imagine the dry ingredients coming together and harmonizing into exactly what you need.

Add the eggs, milk, and melted butter. Blend for 30 seconds. Let the batter rest for at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. During this time, you can conceptualize what kind of wealth you want and how to get it.

Heat a 10- or 11-inch crepe pan or nonstick skillet over medium heat and brush with butter.

Once the skillet is hot, pour 1/3 cup of the batter into the center of the pan. Tilt and swirl the pan so that the batter covers the surface. Cook until the underside is golden, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip as soon as the bottom is set. Cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer to a large plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

ENCHANTED FOREST TACOS

(Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing)

There’s nothing like walking into nature and seeing the beauty she has to offer. Tall trees, leafy flora, and some surprising colors. With these tacos, you will create a mini forest within the tortillas. They will take you there but in the form of delicious breaded cauliflower and ravishing red shredded cabbage!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the breaded cauliflower:

3/4 cup brown rice flour

3/4 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 cup habanero pineapple barbecue sauce or another favorite

2 tablespoons sriracha

For the lime crema:

1/2 cup plain coconut

Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

For the taco assembly:

8 corn tortillas

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

To make the breaded cauliflower: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, milk, 1/4 cup water, garlic powder, and paprika.

Pour the panko into a shallow bowl or plate and season with the salt. Dip the florets into the batter, making sure they are completely coated. Then roll them in the panko. Lay the coated cauliflower on the prepared baking sheet. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven. In a bowl, stir together the barbecue sauce and sriracha. Dip the florets into the barbecue sauce mixture. Put them back on the baking sheet. Bake for another 25 minutes.

Make the lime crema: In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut Greek yogurt and lime juice. Set aside.

Warm the tortillas. To serve, top each tortilla with the crispy cauliflower, some red cabbage, sliced avocado, some jalapeño (if using), and a drizzle of the crema.

ATTRACTING STORGê PEAR TARTE TATIN

(Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing)

Storgê is the love between family or friends who feel like family. It’s a warm and sometimes complicated form of love. If you want to bring your dear ones close, the pear will facilitate that sweet affection.

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup coconut sugar

3 tablespoons vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 Anjou or Bartlett pears, ripe but firm

1 vegan puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 recipe Whipped Coconut Cream

Witch Tip: Serve during Mabon or Yule for an extra cozy dessert.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, stir together the sugar and 2 tablespoons water. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until the mixture turns golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the butter. Stir in the lemon juice. While the sugar mixture is cooking, peel the pears, cut in half, and remove the cores. When the caramel is ready, arrange the pear halves in concentric circles. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook until the pears are tender, 3 to 4 minutes.

Lay the puff pastry sheet out on a clean, dry surface. Cut the pastry into a circle slightly bigger than the pan you are using, about 11 inches. Prick the pastry randomly with a fork. Place the pastry over the top of the pears, tucking the overlap into the pan.

Transfer to the oven and bake until the pastry is puffed and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Place the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the skillet. Place a serving platter on top of the pan, and carefully invert the tart onto the platter. Allow to cool for 5 minutes longer and then serve warm with whipped coconut cream if desired.

CHEESECAKE SPELL JARS

(Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing)

There’s nothing quite like whipping up a spell in the cauldron and then having it tucked away in a jar. Glass jars are perfect for herb mixtures, brews, and especially cheesy confections.

Makes 6 jars

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

3 tablespoons sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup dulce de leche

2 tablespoons slivered almonds

1/2 teaspoon Maldon sea salt

1/4 cup chocolate fudge sauce

2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips

3 tablespoons honey, plus more to drizzle

1 cup small raspberries

DIRECTIONS

Using a handheld mixer, beat together the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. On low speed, gradually add the heavy cream. Increase the speed to high and beat until thick and stiff, about 2 minutes. Beat in the lemon juice. Divide the batter among six 7- to 8-ounce squat bulb or tulip jars (or 8-ounce mason jars). Refrigerate for 2 hours.

To serve, spoon the dulce de leche over two of the jars and sprinkle with the almonds and sea salt. Spoon the chocolate fudge sauce over two of the jars and sprinkle with the chocolate chips. Spoon the honey over the two remaining jars and top with the raspberries, open sides down, and drizzle with additional honey.

