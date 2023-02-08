<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You voted: Here's who has the best chicken wings in Berkshire County

Chicken wings are a Super Bowl tradition, and a beloved staple in Berkshire County every day. So who has the best wings in Berkshire County?

buff orpington chicken wings

An order of the Olde Forge Restaurant’s Buff Orpington chicken wings at the restaurant in Lanesborough.
Lisa Baldwin biting into chicken wing

Self-confessed “wing connoisseurs,” Lisa and Henry Baldwin take the firm stance that the chicken wings at the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough “are undoubtedly the best wings” in the Berkshires.

Winner: Ye Old Forge

125 N. Main St., Lanesborough

Ye Old Forge takes the prize as the makers of the best wings in Berkshire County. Grab yourself a plate of Olde Forge Original, Buff Orpingtons or Dean's wings, $12.50 for half a dozen and $22.50 for a dozen.

Menu: yeoldeforge.com/our-menu

Second place: Cim's Tavern

429 Fenn St., Pittsfield

If you haven't tried them, check out Cim's Brandy Glazed Hot Wings, $13.99 for eight, as well as hot, barbecue, or garlic parmesan wings at 10 for $12.99, 20 for $22.99, or 50 for $59.00, if you're feeding a crowd.

Menu: cimstavern.wixsite.com/pittsfield

Third place: Hangar Pub and Grill of Pittsfield

1350 East St., Pittsfield

Hangar pub has 26 flavors of chicken wings available, sold by the pound, perfect for any weeknight dinner, or game day party. 1 pound of wings is $14.99, 1 1/2 pounds is $19.99, two pounds is $25.99, four pounds is $49.99, and six pounds is $72.99.

Menu: hangarpubandgrill.com

Fourth place: Patrick's Pub

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield

Patrick's Famous Wings come in traditional buffalo, teriyaki ginger, chipotle barbecue and garlic parmesan, 10 for $13.50, 15 for $18, and 25 for $28.

Menu: patrickspubma.com

Fifth place: It's a tie! 

Mingo's Sports Bar & Grill

41 Roberts Drive, North Adams

Mingo's offers wings made with 10 sauces to choose from, including the Mingo's Original, apple glaze and sweet chili, 12 for $16.99.

Menu: mingossportsbar.com/menu

Barrington Brewery & Restaurant

420 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

Barrington Brewery and Restaurant starter wings come in garlic parmesan, sweet Thai chili, mango habanero, Buffalo and Oaxacan flavors, eight for $14. 

Menu: barringtonbrewery.net

