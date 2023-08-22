I’ll be the first to admit my thumb isn’t the least bit green. Retired Eagle gardening columnist Ron Kujawski might be the second to admit it, seeing all the questions I’ve asked him over the years regarding issues in the garden. I might even go so far as to say plants come to my house to die a not-so-pretty death.

Memorial Day weekend found me at a local greenhouse buying plants for my yard and “garden,” two horse troughs that serve as raised garden beds. Through the years, I’ve discovered that cherry or grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and zucchini might not thrive under my care, but they at least show their appreciation by producing veggies for me. I confidently bought six cherry tomato, six cucumber and two zucchini plants.

I’m not sure what went wrong. Too much rain, not enough sun? Cucumbers and zucchini hate each other? There are no pollinators in my neighborhood? Although I had loads of blossoms, to date, I have harvested only about 30 cherry tomatoes — and the five cucumbers and the one zucchini I have are the size of my baby finger.

So, when a friend asked if I wanted to go to a farm stand near his home in New York, I jumped at the chance. When we got there, there were literally veggies and herbs all over the place — about 10 coolers held the veggies to keep them cold. And when I opened these treasure boxes, the most beautiful veggies I’ve seen in a long time awaited. I could have bought some of each and everyone, but settled for an onion, an eggplant, some zucchini, a purple cauliflower (Yes! Purple! There was white and orange, too.) and green beans.

I steamed the green beans and had them — and only them — for dinner the next night. The night after, I made one of my favorite meatless meals, a tomato/eggplant concoction that I would normally saute, but for some reason decided to bake. It was even better baked. I served it on top of some whole wheat pasta and had more than enough for two meals.

My eggplant was fresh from the garden, but if using an older or larger eggplant, which might be bitter, I would recommend salting the eggplant slices before dicing them, letting them sit on paper towels for 10 minutes and then blotting therm dry.

TOMATO/EGGPLANT BAKE

4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 or 2 zucchini, depending on size, about 1 1/2 pounds

1 small/medium eggplant, about 3/4 pound

1 pint cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 large cloves garlic minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil divided

1/4 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes, if desired

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

Quarter the zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch slices and then cut into cubes 1/2 to 3/4 inches in size. Slice the eggplant into 1/4-inch rounds, then cut into roughly 3/4-inch pieces. Add to the bowl with the zucchini. Halve the cherry tomatoes and add to the bowl.

Drizzle the cut vegetables with the olive oil, then add the garlic, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, 1/3 cup of the Parmesan cheese and half of the basil. Toss to combine.

Place the vegetables in the prepared baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes, cover the pan with aluminum foil, then continue baking for 10 to 20 additional minutes until the vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan cheese and basil. Serve warm.