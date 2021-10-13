What wine goes with Snickers? Candy-cocktail pairings to get you in the Halloween spirit

Halloween has long been the holiday that uses candy and confections as the reward of the evening ... both for children and the young at heart. Costuming and dress up are historically wonderful, fun expressions of the day, but it is really all about the candy!

Well, adults will be happy to learn that some of the more classic, well-loved Halloween candies can be enjoyed and paired with adult beverages! So even if you don't plan on handing out candy this year, you can still enjoy some of your own treats at home.

Here are some of our top recommendations for these pairings — NO need to be scared!

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

CABERNET SAUVIGNON: We suggest a Norton Ridge California Cabernet Sauvignon – “Rich, blackberry and mocha-tinged fruit with a silky, long, dry finish.” $15.99 on sale

M&M's

Best served with either wine or a cocktail ...

CHIANTI: We suggest Vicchiomaggio San Jacopo Chianti Classico – “Old-world Sangiovese with plum, cassis and spice notes, and a lovely, dry finish.” $15.99 on sale

CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO MARTINI: Recipe: 1 1/2 ounces vanilla vodka, 1 ounce instant or fresh espresso, 1 ounce Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, 1 ounce Kahlua Liqueur, chocolate syrup for rim and coffee beans for garnish.

Snickers

Best served with either wine or a cocktail ...

PINOT NOIR: We suggest Bacchus Ginger’s Cuvee Pinot Noir –“Soft, light to medium bodied Pinot, with ripe black cherry and light spice. Silky and lovely finish.” $13.99 on sale

OLD FASHIONED BOURBON COCKTAIL: Recipe: 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 3 dashes Angostura bitters, 1 teaspoon water, 2 ounces Knob Creek Kentucky Bourbon, Garnish: orange peel

Candy Corn

DRY RIESLING: We suggest Gunderloch Jean Baptiste Kabinett – “Wow, singing aromatics with amazing ripe fruit flavors and a zippy, clean, dry finish. Serve chilled.” $15.99 on sale

Skittles

PROSECCO: We suggest Santome Prosecco Brut –“One of the finest from Veneto, Italy — elegant, beautiful bubbles and long, lingering, dry finish.” $15.99 on sale

Butterfingers

CHABLIS: We suggest Domaine Gueguen Chablis AOC – “From Burgundy’s famous Chablis zone, 100 percent unoaked French Chardonnay — clean, flinty, refreshing great white!” $19.99 on sale.