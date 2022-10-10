<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
7 apple cider doughnuts you must try in the Berkshires this fall

If you're looking for the perfect taste of fall, stop by one of Berkshire County's orchards for a fresh, hot apple cider doughnut. Each spot has it's own twist on the classic fall treat. Make a day of it and try stopping by multiple farms and orchards to see which one you like the best. 

(See which Berkshires cider doughnut was rated the best in a blind taste testing with Eagle staffers.)

HILLTOPDONUTS

Hilltop Orchards in Richmond fries its homemade doughnuts all weekend long during the fall, right outside its farm store and winery. 

Hilltop Orchards

Made fresh several times a day.

Route 295, 508 Canaan Road, Richmond

800-833-6274, hilltoporchards.com

Seeking cider doughnuts in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont

Apple cider donuts are made daily at the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop.

Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop

Route 7, Bennington, Vt. 

(Not in Berkshire County, but close enough to make the trip!)

1-802-447-7780

theapplebarn.com

Single doughnut on white background

Cider doughnut from Jaeschke’s Orchard in Adams.

Jaeschke's Orchard

jaeschkesorchard.com

23 Gould Road, Adams

413-742-3896

hand putting doughnuts into a sugar and cinnamon mix

Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough has a full bakery that includes its cider doughnuts and whoopie pies. 

Lakeview Orchards

Updates bakery daily on Facebook

94 Old Cheshire Road, Lanesborough

413-448-6009

lakevieworchard.com

single doughnut on white background

Cider doughnut from Whitney’s Farm Market in Cheshire.

Whitney's Farm Market

1775 S. State Road

(Route 8), Cheshire

413-442-4749, whitneysfarm.com

Bartlett's Donuts and Cider

Freshly made and coated in sugar, cider donuts are ready to be sold at Bartlett's Orchard in Richmond.

Bartlett's Orchard

575 Swamp Road, Richmond

413-698-2559

Woman picking out doughnuts from display

Taft Farms bakes, never fries, its signature doughnuts. 

Taft Farms

Baked doughnuts daily

119 Park St., Great Barrington

413-528-1515, taftfarms.com

