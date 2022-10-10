7 apple cider doughnuts you must try in the Berkshires this fall

If you're looking for the perfect taste of fall, stop by one of Berkshire County's orchards for a fresh, hot apple cider doughnut. Each spot has it's own twist on the classic fall treat. Make a day of it and try stopping by multiple farms and orchards to see which one you like the best.
(See which Berkshires cider doughnut was rated the best in a blind taste testing with Eagle staffers.)
Hilltop Orchards
Made fresh several times a day.
Route 295, 508 Canaan Road, Richmond
800-833-6274, hilltoporchards.com
Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop
Route 7, Bennington, Vt.
(Not in Berkshire County, but close enough to make the trip!)
1-802-447-7780
Jaeschke's Orchard
23 Gould Road, Adams
413-742-3896
Lakeview Orchards
Updates bakery daily on Facebook
94 Old Cheshire Road, Lanesborough
413-448-6009
Whitney's Farm Market
1775 S. State Road
(Route 8), Cheshire
413-442-4749, whitneysfarm.com
Bartlett's Orchard
575 Swamp Road, Richmond
413-698-2559
Taft Farms
Baked doughnuts daily
119 Park St., Great Barrington
413-528-1515, taftfarms.com