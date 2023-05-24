<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
24 places to get ice cream in the Berkshires

Where can you get ice cream in the Berkshires? Check out these reader recommended locations below. Did we miss anyone? Email us and we'll add them to the list, news@berkshireeagle.com

Women serves frozen yogurt (copy)

Jim Cervone, who co-owns a pizzeria and a frozen yogurt shop in Pittsfield, said Ayelada, his frozen yogurt shop, requires more help during the summer, but that finding workers hasn't been a problem.

Ayelada, Pittsfield

505 East St., Pittsfield

413-344-4126

https://www.ayelada.com/

Ben and Jerry's, Pittsfield

179 South St., Pittsfield

413-443-5400

benjerry.com

Country Club of Pittsfield, Pittsfield

639 South St., Pittsfield

413-447-8504

www.ccpittsfield.org/

Craft Food Barn, North Adams

465 Curran Hwy, North Adams

413-998-7777

craftfoodbarn.com/

vanilla soft serve cone coming out of machine

Cravins owner Ludwig Jean-Louis makes a vanilla soft serve ice cream for a customer at the Elm Street shop in Pittsfield. 

Cravin's Soft Serve & Frozen Yogurt, Pittsfield

119 Elm St., Pittsfield

https://cravinsicecream.com/

Dairy Cone, Pittsfield

197 Tyler St., Pittsfield

https://www.facebook.com/DairyConePittsfield

A woman stands outside an ice cream shop

Diane Ramer, who opened Diane's Twist decades ago, stands at the ice cream shop next to the Appalachian Trail.

Diane's Twist, Cheshire

13 Main St., Cheshire

413-743-9776

Friendly's, Pittsfield

841 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield

413-443-0282

https://locations.friendlysrestaurants.com/

High Lawn Farm, Lee

535 Summer St., Lee

413-281-7569

https://www.highlawnfarm.com/

Katie's Country Store and Takeout, East Otis

1922 E Otis Road, East Otis

413-269-4211

King Cone, Pittsfield

133 Fenn St., Pittsfield

413-496-9485

woman holding sundae

At Krispy Cones in Lanesborough, Zoey Gold makes a hot fudge sundae with chocolate ice cream. 

Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream, Lanesborough

585 S Main St., Lanesborough

413-499-9800

https://www.krispyconesicecream.com/

Lakewood Creamery, Pittsfield

384 Newell St., Pittsfield

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057245867603

Lanesborough Local, Lanesborough

20 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough

413-496-3088

https://www.facebook.com/LanesboroughLocal/

Lickety Split, Williamstown

83 Spring St., Williamstown

413-652-9815

Lucky's Ice Cream, Lee

30 W Center St., Lee

413-243-1011

https://www.luckysicecream.com/

Pedrins, Adams

1360 Curran Hwy, North Adams

413-664-9540

https://www.facebook.com/PedrinsDairyBar/

A woman scoops ice cream

Michelle Biros scoops ice cream for a shake at The Rainbow Shack on Summer Street in Adams. 

Rainbow Shack, Adams

85 Summer St, Adams

413-743-4031

www.facebook.com/TheRainbowShack

SoCo Creamery, Great Barrington

5 Railroad St, Great Barrington

413-644-9866

https://www.sococreamery.com/

Stockbridge General Store, Stockbridge

40 Main St, Stockbridge

413-298-3060

Sweet Dreams, Lenox

51 Church St, Lenox

413-881-4953

https://sweetdreamslenox.com/#menu

SweetPea's Ice Cream and Catering, Dalton

6 Depot St, Dalton

413-842-5192

www.facebook.com/

Topsy's Treats, Hinsdale

258 Maple St, Hinsdale

413-655-4080

www.facebook.com/

Triple Scoop, North Adams

123-199 American Legion Dr, North Adams

https://www.facebook.com/triplescoopicecream/

