24 places to get ice cream in the Berkshires

Where can you get ice cream in the Berkshires? Check out these reader recommended locations below. Did we miss anyone? Email us and we'll add them to the list, news@berkshireeagle.com
Ayelada, Pittsfield
505 East St., Pittsfield
413-344-4126
Ben and Jerry's, Pittsfield
179 South St., Pittsfield
413-443-5400
Country Club of Pittsfield, Pittsfield
639 South St., Pittsfield
413-447-8504
Craft Food Barn, North Adams
465 Curran Hwy, North Adams
413-998-7777
Cravin's Soft Serve & Frozen Yogurt, Pittsfield
119 Elm St., Pittsfield
Dairy Cone, Pittsfield
197 Tyler St., Pittsfield
https://www.facebook.com/DairyConePittsfield
Diane's Twist, Cheshire
13 Main St., Cheshire
413-743-9776
Friendly's, Pittsfield
841 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield
413-443-0282
https://locations.friendlysrestaurants.com/
High Lawn Farm, Lee
535 Summer St., Lee
413-281-7569
Katie's Country Store and Takeout, East Otis
1922 E Otis Road, East Otis
413-269-4211
King Cone, Pittsfield
133 Fenn St., Pittsfield
413-496-9485
Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream, Lanesborough
585 S Main St., Lanesborough
413-499-9800
https://www.krispyconesicecream.com/
Lakewood Creamery, Pittsfield
384 Newell St., Pittsfield
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057245867603
Lanesborough Local, Lanesborough
20 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough
413-496-3088
https://www.facebook.com/LanesboroughLocal/
Lickety Split, Williamstown
83 Spring St., Williamstown
413-652-9815
Lucky's Ice Cream, Lee
30 W Center St., Lee
413-243-1011
https://www.luckysicecream.com/
Pedrins, Adams
1360 Curran Hwy, North Adams
413-664-9540
https://www.facebook.com/PedrinsDairyBar/
Rainbow Shack, Adams
85 Summer St, Adams
413-743-4031
www.facebook.com/TheRainbowShack
SoCo Creamery, Great Barrington
5 Railroad St, Great Barrington
413-644-9866
Stockbridge General Store, Stockbridge
40 Main St, Stockbridge
413-298-3060
Sweet Dreams, Lenox
51 Church St, Lenox
413-881-4953
https://sweetdreamslenox.com/#menu
SweetPea's Ice Cream and Catering, Dalton
6 Depot St, Dalton
413-842-5192
Topsy's Treats, Hinsdale
258 Maple St, Hinsdale
413-655-4080
Triple Scoop, North Adams
123-199 American Legion Dr, North Adams