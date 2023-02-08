We all have our go-to wing place, but once in a while it's good to try somewhere new. You voted and told us your favorite spots. Here's a list of every restaurant that offers chicken wings on the menu. 

If you see that we have missed someone, email us at news@berkshireeagle.com

* = A top reader pick

Adams Pizza House (Adams)

26 Hoosac St., Adams, MA 01220

(413) 743-4466

www.adamspizzahouse.com/

AJ's Trailside Pub (Adams)

12 Pleasant St., Adams, MA 01220

(413) 743-7831

ajstrailsidepub.com/

Arizona Pizza (Lenox)

395 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, MA 01240

(413) 442-9746

ARIZONAPIZZA.COM

Athena's Restaurant & Pizzeria (Lee)

30 Housatonic St., Lee, MA 01238

(413) 243-1215

athenasrestaurant.net/

Barrington Brewery & Restaurant (Great Barrington)*

420 Stockbridge Road Unit 4, Great Barrington, MA 01230

(413) 528-8282

www.barringtonbrewery.net/

Betty's Pizza Shack (Lenox)

Intown Mall Shopping Center, 26 Housatonic St. A, Lenox, MA 01240

(413) 637-8171

bettyspizza.com/

Biggins Diggins (Lanesborough, Pittsfield)

• Lanesborough: 543 South Main St., Lanesborough, MA 01237

(413) 496-3141

• Pittsfield: 75 South Church St. Pittsfield, MA 01201

bigginsdiggins.com

Brooklyn's Best (Pittsfield)

123 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 242-9050

brklynsbest.com/

Bogies Restaurant & Pub (Great Barrington)

935 S Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230

(413) 528-5959

bogies935.com/

The Brookhouse Sports Pub & Restaurant (Lanesborough)

650 Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, MA 01237

(413) 499-3331

thebrookhousepub.com/

Chee's Chinese Cuisine (Adams)

13 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220

(413) 743-7270

cheeschinesecuisine.com

Cim’s Tavern (Pittsfield)*

429 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 442-9430

cimstavern.wixsite.com/pittsfield

Empire Pizza (Pittsfield)

413 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 443-0043

empirepizzapittsfield.com/

Firehouse Cafe & Bistro (Adams)

47 Park St., Adams, MA 01220

(413) 776-7121

firehousecafe.net/

Four Brothers Pizza Inn (Great Barrington)

100 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230

(413) 528-9684

fourbrothersrestaurants.com

Freight Yard Pub (North Adams)

Heritage State Park Building 3, 1 Furnace St., North Adams, MA 01247

(413) 663-6547

freightyardpub.com

Hangar Pub and Grill (Pittsfield)*

1350 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 496-9464

www.facebook.com/hangarofpittsfield/

Hot Dog Ranch (Pittsfield)

114 W Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 499-0055

hotdogranch.net/

Hot Harry's Burritos (Saucy Wings USA at the Tyler St. location, Pittsfield)

724 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 448-2220

order.online/store/saucy-wings-pittsfield

House of Seasoning Grill (Pittsfield)

117 Seymour St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 464-0819

housesofseasoning.com/

Gino's Pizza and Grill (Pittsfield)

1206 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 442-4466

ginospizzangrill.com

The Olde Heritage Tavern (Lenox)

12 Housatonic St., #201, Lenox, MA 01240

(413) 637-0884

theheritagetavern.com

It’s Just Wings (Pittsfield)

555 Hubbard Ave., Suite #107, Pittsfield, MA 01201

(469) 706-3866

itsjustwings.com

Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn (Pittsfield)

1032 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 464-8791

jaesrestaurant.com

Knox Trail Inn (Otis)

1898 E Otis Road, East Otis, MA 01029

(413) 269-4400

knoxtrailinn.com

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (Adams, Lee, Pittsfield)

• Adams: Adam’s Mobil

160 Howland Ave., Adam’s MA 01220

(413) 743-0700

krispykrunchy.com/locations/adams-mobil

• Lee: Citgo

55 Housatonic St., Lees MA 01238

(413) 243-6443

krispykrunchy.com/locations/lee-citgo

• Pittsfield: A-Mart

524 North St., Pittsfield MA 01201

(413) 464-9741

krispykrunchy.com/

Lee’s Dynasty (Adams)

131 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220

(413) 743-3333

leesdynasty.com

Liberty Pizza (Pittsfield)

308 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 499-7779

eatlibertypizza.com/

Locker Room Sports Pub (Lee)

232 Main St., Lee, MA 01238

(413) 243-2662

lockerroomsportspub.com/

Michael's Restaurant (Stockbridge)

5 Elm St., Stockbridge, MA 01262

(413) 298-3530

michaelsofstockbridge.com

Mingo's Sports Bar and Grill (North Adams)

41 Roberts Drive North Adams, MA 01247

(413) 346-4067

mingossportsbar.com

O'Laughlin's Pub (Pittsfield)

342 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 447-9507

www.berkshiremenus.com/restaurants/pittsfield/o-laughlin-s-pub.aspx

Old Man Jeff's Barbecue (Pittsfield)

370 Pecks Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 344-4244

oldmanjeff.com/

51 Park Restaurant & Tavern (Lee)

51 Park St., Lee, MA 01238

(413) 243-2153

51parkrestaurant.com

Patrick's Pub (Pittsfield)*

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 499-1994

www.patrickspubma.com/

Pizza Works (North Adams)

315 Ashland St., North Adams, MA 01247

(413) 663-6661

pizzaworksnorthadams.com/

Pizza Works (Pittsfield)

804 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 443-4444

pizzaworkspittsfield.net

PortaVia (Dalton)

645 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226

(413) 684-9777

www.facebook.com/PortaViaDalton/

Proprietor's Lodge (Pittsfield)

22 Waubeek Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 344-9546

proprietorslodge.com/

Purple Pub (Williamstown)

65 Spring St., Williamstown, MA 01267

(413) 458-0095

purplepub.com

Rem Roc's Fried Chicken and Soul Food (Pittsfield)

117 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 448-8200

www.remrocfriedchicken.com/

Roasted Garlic (Pittsfield)

483 W Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 499-9910

theroastedgarlic.com/

Roberto’s Pizza in Sheffield

113 Main St., Sheffield, MA 01257

(413) 248-1241

robertospizza413.com/

Route 8 Pub (Becket)

3235 Main St., Becket, MA 01223

(413) 623-6026

route8pub.com

Shire Breu-Hous (Dalton)

63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, MA 01226

(413) 446-7319

www.shire.beer/

Tavern at the A (Pittsfield)

303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 347-8002

tavernattheama.com/

Teddy's Pizza & Family Restaurant (Pittsfield)

508 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 443-9030

www.teddyspittsfieldhouseofpizza.com/

The Trail House Kitchen and Bar (North Adams)

896 State Road, North Adams, MA 01247

(413) 412-1090

trailhousekitchen.com/

Vong's Thai Cuisine (Pittsfield)

157 Seymour St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 442-6000

vongs.hrpos.heartland.us

The Well Restaurant + Bar (Great Barrington)

312 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230

(413) 528-3651

wellgb.com/

Ye Olde Forge (Lanesborough)*

125 N Main St., Lanesborough, MA 01237

(413) 442-6797

yeoldeforge.com

Zen's Pub (Pittsfield)

303 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 449-1070

www.zmenu.com/zens-pub-pittsfield-online-menu/

Zinky's Pub (Dalton)

51 Daly Ave., Dalton, MA 01226

(413) 684-9766

www.zinkyspub.com/

Zucchini's (Pittsfield)

1331 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 442-2777

zucchinisrestaurant.com/

Zucco's Family Restaurant (Pittsfield)

451 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 443-8112

www.zuccosrestaurant.com/