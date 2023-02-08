We all have our go-to wing place, but once in a while it's good to try somewhere new. You voted and told us your favorite spots. Here's a list of every restaurant that offers chicken wings on the menu.
If you see that we have missed someone, email us at news@berkshireeagle.com
* = A top reader pick
Adams Pizza House (Adams)
26 Hoosac St., Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-4466
AJ's Trailside Pub (Adams)
12 Pleasant St., Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-7831
Arizona Pizza (Lenox)
395 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 442-9746
Athena's Restaurant & Pizzeria (Lee)
30 Housatonic St., Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-1215
Barrington Brewery & Restaurant (Great Barrington)*
420 Stockbridge Road Unit 4, Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-8282
Betty's Pizza Shack (Lenox)
Intown Mall Shopping Center, 26 Housatonic St. A, Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-8171
Biggins Diggins (Lanesborough, Pittsfield)
• Lanesborough: 543 South Main St., Lanesborough, MA 01237
(413) 496-3141
• Pittsfield: 75 South Church St. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Brooklyn's Best (Pittsfield)
123 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 242-9050
Bogies Restaurant & Pub (Great Barrington)
935 S Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-5959
The Brookhouse Sports Pub & Restaurant (Lanesborough)
650 Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, MA 01237
(413) 499-3331
Chee's Chinese Cuisine (Adams)
13 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-7270
Cim’s Tavern (Pittsfield)*
429 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 442-9430
cimstavern.wixsite.com/pittsfield
Empire Pizza (Pittsfield)
413 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-0043
Firehouse Cafe & Bistro (Adams)
47 Park St., Adams, MA 01220
(413) 776-7121
Four Brothers Pizza Inn (Great Barrington)
100 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-9684
Freight Yard Pub (North Adams)
Heritage State Park Building 3, 1 Furnace St., North Adams, MA 01247
(413) 663-6547
Hangar Pub and Grill (Pittsfield)*
1350 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 496-9464
www.facebook.com/hangarofpittsfield/
Hot Dog Ranch (Pittsfield)
114 W Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 499-0055
Hot Harry's Burritos (Saucy Wings USA at the Tyler St. location, Pittsfield)
724 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 448-2220
order.online/store/saucy-wings-pittsfield
House of Seasoning Grill (Pittsfield)
117 Seymour St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 464-0819
Gino's Pizza and Grill (Pittsfield)
1206 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 442-4466
The Olde Heritage Tavern (Lenox)
12 Housatonic St., #201, Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0884
It’s Just Wings (Pittsfield)
555 Hubbard Ave., Suite #107, Pittsfield, MA 01201
(469) 706-3866
Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn (Pittsfield)
1032 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 464-8791
Knox Trail Inn (Otis)
1898 E Otis Road, East Otis, MA 01029
(413) 269-4400
Krispy Krunchy Chicken (Adams, Lee, Pittsfield)
• Adams: Adam’s Mobil
160 Howland Ave., Adam’s MA 01220
(413) 743-0700
krispykrunchy.com/locations/adams-mobil
• Lee: Citgo
55 Housatonic St., Lees MA 01238
(413) 243-6443
krispykrunchy.com/locations/lee-citgo
• Pittsfield: A-Mart
524 North St., Pittsfield MA 01201
(413) 464-9741
Lee’s Dynasty (Adams)
131 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-3333
Liberty Pizza (Pittsfield)
308 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 499-7779
Locker Room Sports Pub (Lee)
232 Main St., Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-2662
Michael's Restaurant (Stockbridge)
5 Elm St., Stockbridge, MA 01262
(413) 298-3530
Mingo's Sports Bar and Grill (North Adams)
41 Roberts Drive North Adams, MA 01247
(413) 346-4067
O'Laughlin's Pub (Pittsfield)
342 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 447-9507
www.berkshiremenus.com/restaurants/pittsfield/o-laughlin-s-pub.aspx
Old Man Jeff's Barbecue (Pittsfield)
370 Pecks Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 344-4244
51 Park Restaurant & Tavern (Lee)
51 Park St., Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-2153
Patrick's Pub (Pittsfield)*
26 Bank Row, Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 499-1994
Pizza Works (North Adams)
315 Ashland St., North Adams, MA 01247
(413) 663-6661
Pizza Works (Pittsfield)
804 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-4444
PortaVia (Dalton)
645 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-9777
www.facebook.com/PortaViaDalton/
Proprietor's Lodge (Pittsfield)
22 Waubeek Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 344-9546
Purple Pub (Williamstown)
65 Spring St., Williamstown, MA 01267
(413) 458-0095
Rem Roc's Fried Chicken and Soul Food (Pittsfield)
117 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 448-8200
Roasted Garlic (Pittsfield)
483 W Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 499-9910
Roberto’s Pizza in Sheffield
113 Main St., Sheffield, MA 01257
(413) 248-1241
Route 8 Pub (Becket)
3235 Main St., Becket, MA 01223
(413) 623-6026
Shire Breu-Hous (Dalton)
63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 446-7319
Tavern at the A (Pittsfield)
303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 347-8002
Teddy's Pizza & Family Restaurant (Pittsfield)
508 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9030
www.teddyspittsfieldhouseofpizza.com/
The Trail House Kitchen and Bar (North Adams)
896 State Road, North Adams, MA 01247
(413) 412-1090
Vong's Thai Cuisine (Pittsfield)
157 Seymour St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 442-6000
The Well Restaurant + Bar (Great Barrington)
312 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3651
Ye Olde Forge (Lanesborough)*
125 N Main St., Lanesborough, MA 01237
(413) 442-6797
Zen's Pub (Pittsfield)
303 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 449-1070
www.zmenu.com/zens-pub-pittsfield-online-menu/
Zinky's Pub (Dalton)
51 Daly Ave., Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-9766
Zucchini's (Pittsfield)
1331 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 442-2777
Zucco's Family Restaurant (Pittsfield)
451 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-8112