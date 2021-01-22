Front row seat to history: Pittsfield resident shares her experiences as Carter's chief of protocol

Judith Monachina is director of Housatonic Heritage Oral History Center at Berkshire Community College, and this interview was conducted as a part of an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute oral history project in collaboration with the Oral History Center. A podcast of this interview is posted on the Eagle and OHC sites and the entire interview will be placed online with the University of Massachusetts Libraries Special Collections. This article is one in a series about people and their work.