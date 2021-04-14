GREAT BARRINGTON — Great Barrington Public Theater will open its 2021 season with an on-screen, world premiere of David Mamet’s new monologues, "Four American Women."
Mamet's play-length series of brand-new monologues deliver "intrinsic American voices and stories in the words of two famous and two anonymous women," according to a press release announcing the season. The on-camera, solo performances are self-recorded, allowing audiences and artists to come together remotely to bring four distinct women to life.
Artistic Director Jim Frangione describes "Four American Women" in the statement as “a riveting portrayal of American character depth and personality. This is David at his leanest, exacting and freest to plumb some untouched corners of the modern American character and mindset. Since the implementation of safety protocols and the closure of curtains, we, and everyone in the theater world, have pivoted to the challenge. Over recent months we successfully produced two different screen series, and are now thrilled to premiere 'Four American Women' for audiences everywhere.”
The Broadway on Demand release is a pay-to-screen, view-on-demand benefit performance to help sustain the company’s work and artists in preparation for this season’s planned, onstage performances.
Actors Rebecca Pidgeon, Heidi Sulzman and Yolonda Ross will star in the virtual performance.
Tickets for "Four American Women" can be reserved online beginning Thursday, April 15, for on-demand, pay-to-view from April 26 through May 9 on Broadway on Demand, streaming on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, for iPhone, Android, Google Chromecast. Reservations are $24 for a 48-hour viewing window. This is an Equity Stage Actors performance, so the number of screen views is limited. Early Reservations are strongly encouraged.
For more information, visit www.greatbarringtonpublictheater.org.