PITTSFIELD — Hancock Shaker Village explores the continuing influence of Shaker design and aesthetic on contemporary artists with a series of four art installations.
The installations by American fashion designer Tory Burch, artist/designer Gary Graham, textile artist Laura Sansone, and sculptor Thomas Barger will run simultaneously with the previously announced opening of "James Turrell & Nicholas Mosse: Lapsed Quaker Ware" on May 31. Burch's "Beauty Rests on Utility" and Graham's "Looking Back to Look Forward" also open May 31. Barger's and Sansone's exhibits will open on June 25.
“Since the 18th century, Shakers have designed and made architecture, furniture, garments, and tools that continue as touchstones of American vernacular design," said Jennifer Trainer Thompson, director of Hancock Shaker Village, in a news release. “We are delighted to welcome artists to the Village this summer who draw inspiration from the Shaker aesthetic, and explore their influence in this historic context in surprising ways.”
1830 BRICK DWELLING INSTALLATIONS
"Beauty Rests on Utility," which will be installed in Room 16 of the 1830 Brick Dwelling, reveals the influence of Shaker design on Burch's Spring/Summer 2021 collection and celebrates Shaker innovation, utility and aesthetic refinement, embodied even with the simplest domestic items — brooms, baskets, boxes.
In the instillation, Burch curates her Shaker favorites — objects from the museum's permanent collection juxtaposed alongside pieces from her collection: hand-woven shoes and handbags, basket-weave embroidery and pieces that are easy to wear and uncomplicated.
In "Looking Back to Look Forward" an installation and video in Room 17 of the 1830 Brick Dwelling, Graham blurs distinctions between past, present and future, with new site-specific work that forms a creative approach to the tactile and sensual attributes of textiles stirred with the drama of contemporary historical interpretation.
Collaborating with Thistle Hill Weavers, a textile studio specializing in 17th, 18th, and 19th-century reproductions, he spent the winter making a cloak inspired by the iconic red Shaker cloak, one of many garments made by the Hancock Shaker community in the early 1800s. His accompanying film, shot in the Round Stone Barn, reimagines the Shaker cloak coming back to life, personifying the nature of the Shakers’ work ethic.
FIBER ART AND UPCYCLED SCULPTURE
In the 1878 Brick Poultry House, Sansone will illuminate the Shakers’ dedication to sustainability in a fiber exhibition that tracks the process of transforming raw wool from merino sheep on the Shaker farm into finished knitted garments.
Interweaving the story of the Shakers, and their history with farming and textile production, Sansone and other Hudson Valley textile designers made garments with wool from merino sheep raised at the Shaker Village, creating a narrative that blends historic Shaker tools and weaving equipment with modern artisanal processes that demonstrate the importance of fiber sheds, carbon farming, and the social connectivity found through craft and textile making, and a resilient textile system.
Barger returns to Hancock Shaker Village after several fact-finding missions with his installation of a deconstructed Shaker chair. On view in the Trustees’ Office, Barger began working on the sculpture in his Brooklyn studio a year and a half ago.
Known for upcycling found materials to create sculptural furniture, Barger is using Shaker components to create two new chairs for this exhibition, a mashup of architecture, laundry shoots, and Shaker furniture. His work will be presented alongside period rooms with Victorian embellishments added at the turn of the 20th century, a reflection on some misconceptions regarding Shaker design.
“Design is about how something looks and feels, but it is also about our emotional response to an object,” Thompson said in a statement. “While we greatly admire their innovative social ideologies and sense of community, it is their architecture and design that remains a tangible indicator of their ideology and values.
"If working hard is a form of prayer ('hands to work hearts to God,' Mother Ann said), it’s evident in everything they made was a breathtaking mix of design and craft, love and divine intervention. The legacy of the Shaker aesthetic lives within the contemporary artists and designers who carry forward this inspiration in their hearts and work.”
All four installations will be on view through Nov. 28, 2021.
Hancock Shaker Village is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. Beginning July 1, the village will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20, adults; $18 for seniors, AAA members, MTA cardholders and active/retired U.S. military; $8, ages 13 to 17; free for 12 and under, members. For more information, visit hancockshakervillage.org.