After nearly 45 years of answering readers' questions, NatureWatch columnist Thom Smith has retired

On a spring morning, a purple finch, a downy woodpecker, a black-capped chickadee and three dark-eyed juncos took turns visiting a birdfeeder in a backyard in Adams.

An unremarkable event, on an unremarkable day, except for the fact that the identification of these birds (and even their backyard visit) happened only because of one particularly remarkable nature columnist by the name of Thom Smith.

This winter, after years of editing his NatureWatch column for The Berkshire Eagle, I decided to follow the advice he gave out quite regularly: I put out a birdseed that contained black oil sunflower seeds, millet and safflower seeds. My backyard feeder, that once only attracted grackles and starlings now had a variety of birds stopping by.

I could identify a few that Thom talked about regularly in his columns and others I had seen in photos. The others were identified with the help of the Merlin app, powered by allaboutbirds.org, both suggested by Thom either in his column or in one of our occasional phone conversations.

It was during the winter that Thom’s columns, which once arrived like clockwork, began to arrive in my inbox less frequently. Months earlier, following the retirements of longtime classical music columnist Andy Pincus and garden columnist Ron Kujawski, I joked with Thom that if he retired, I’d take it personally, that I couldn’t have all of the columnists retire after I was named The Eagle’s features editor. We had a good laugh. But then, it happened, in April, an email arrived, announcing his retirement.

I had hoped that it was a mistake, that he only needed a break. After all, he’d been writing the column for nearly 45 years. He’d even write columns ahead of time to make sure that when he was on vacation his column would still run. But alas, the retirement has stuck.

“I miss it,” Thom said, of writing his column, during a recent phone conversation. That day, the skies darkened and the sun turned red, the result of forest fires in Canada. Ever the concerned naturalist, he had called me to make sure that our readers were being informed about the deteriorating air quality and why their views of Mount Greylock were being distorted.

His wife, Susan, however, told me it was “just time for Thom to step away” from the column.

“He’s just turned 82 and had some health issues recently,” Susan said, adding that it was nice that he was now fully retired. “When he retired from the Berkshire Museum in 2008, he was 65. He kept writing the column, which was nice because it kept him busy.”

The column, she said, began in the Berkshire Sampler, a Sunday section of The Berkshire Eagle.

“We needed a new car,” Susan said. “This was before I went back to school for nursing. Thom went to Ruth Bass and proposed writing a column for the paper. She jumped at it.”

Thom’s first editor, Ruth Bass, said she was sad but not surprised to learn of his retirement.

“Thom Smith has added a unique touch to Berkshire journalism for about 45 years, give or take. People will protest his retirement because they’ve depended on his down-to-earth, no frills answers to their questions and commentary on the nature around us,” she wrote. “When he appeared at the third-floor Berkshire Sampler office in the Berkshire Eagle’s old building on Eagle Street, he proffered some typed pages and asked if we’d like to publish a nature column. That was the start of ‘Ask Mr. Smith,’ adding one more facet to the eclectic Sunday publication that included everything from Erma Bombeck to last week’s bowling scores.”

She added, “The Sampler budget was tight, and I think we paid him $5 a week, and he wanted to do it anyway, producing a Q&A column that was instantly popular. Thom’s world at the Berkshire Museum was fish, snakes, turtles and a lot of kids, not journalism. So he needed editing and in his self-effacing way, unlike most writers, took that in stride.

“His straightforward style was appealing, his knowledge endless. And the staff enjoyed the chat that went with his weekly delivery. Something new will appear in his space, but no one can replace him. Self-educated, he’s educated thousands of Berkshire readers.”

And, that’s how it began — his first column, appeared in the Dec. 3, 1979, issue of The Berkshire Sampler. From then on Thom, on a weekly basis, answered the wide-ranging nature-related questions of Berkshire Eagle readers, shared the results of annual bird counts and collected data on black (grey) squirrels while recounting the tale of the arrival of these dark-furred rodents came to make their home in the Berkshires. He reminded us not to blame goldenrod for our allergy flare ups (airborne ragweed pollen is making your eyes water) and suggested, instead, that we plant it in our gardens along with zinnia, cosmos and milkweed, not only to attract monarch butterflies, but to help them survive. Most recently, he dedicated many column inches answering readers’ questions about invasive species, specifically the jumping worm and Japanese knotweed. And of course, he wrote extensively about hummingbirds.

His first column, Thom wrote in 2018, featured a question that readers kept asking over the years: “How do I keep the hummingbird feeder from freezing solid?”

“In essence, my answer, one of the shortest in my columns, ‘One doesn’t,’” he wrote. “In 1979, the only hummingbird in New England, to my knowledge, was the ruby-throated, arriving here in May and departing for the south in September. Since then, much has changed, and another species, the rufous hummingbird has been added to the list of Berkshire birds.”

Thom didn’t hesitate to answer recurring questions, year after year, acknowledging that often new information had become available, When he didn’t know an answer, he reached out to local and state wildlife officials and experts.

He credits the idea for his column to a former Berkshire Museum colleague.

“It was Bartlett Hendricks, natural science curator at The Berkshire Museum, and an Our Berkshires columnist, who convinced me to type a question-and-answer column and present the idea of a column focusing on the natural world,” he wrote in 2018.

Thom’s love of nature and his relationship with the Berkshire Museum both began at a young age. At the age of 8, having thought he found gold, Thom brought his discovery to the Berkshire Museum. Turns out, he did find gold, not the ore, but a gold mine of information about birds, animals, fish and nature with the museum’s walls. By 12, he was a regular attendee of its Saturday morning nature hours and began working there part-time in junior high school. His experience there, combined with working summers at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary’s Trailside Museum in Lenox, helped him learn enough about birds, nature and environmental issues to earn a full-time spot at the museum running its after-school children’s programs in 1962.

In a 2004 interview with The Eagle, Thom, then the museum’s curator of natural science, said that while he took geology courses at Williams, his vast knowledge of nature came from “rubbing shoulder with two wonderful people ‘Bart’ Hendricks, and S. Waldo Bailey, the warden at Bartholomew’s Cobble.”

One of his greatest achievements at the museum, besides expanding the education department’s programming to include the lower elementary school grades, was the creation of its aquarium, which he started with a single tank. In 2004, there were 30 tanks.

Longtime Eagle features editor Charles Bonenti, who began editing Thom’s column after The Eagle started its Sunday edition, was also sad to learn of Thom’s retirement.

“He was knowledgeable, pleasant to work with and needed little editing,” Bonenti wrote in an email. “I think because he worked with young people at the Berkshire Museum, he explained things in plain English, rather than academic terms. His topics were timely and local with an emphasis on the behavior of birds and of small mammals and reptiles that we often encounter in Berkshire woodlands, meadows and ponds. He was a great community resource on nature and will be missed.”

And, he has been missed. The absence of Thom’s column, “NatureWatch,” prompted many inquiries over the last few months, with readers asking what had happened to it and when would it be back. The hesitation to comment, on my part, was in waiting to have permission from Thom and his family to speak about his retirement.

“We’ve just reached the point where he’s had to retire,” Susan said, acknowledging the family’s gratitude for the community’s concern. “Hopefully, there are others available in the community who are able to take on this role.”

Not to worry, she said, Thom is keeping busy in his retirement — birdwatching in the backyard and spending time with family.